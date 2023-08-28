Thousands take to Colombia's streets to protest 50% increase in gasoline prices
Thousands of protesters on cars and motorbikes took to the streets of Colombia's main cities on Monday to reject recent hikes in gasoline prices that have drastically increased the price of fuel in the South American country.
Protesters say that the monthly price hikes set by Colombia's first leftist government are making it harder for small businesses to operate, and could push up the price of food.
But the government of President Gustavo Petro says the gasoline subsidies cost about US$11 billion a year. It says it must eliminate the subsidies to pay debts to the national oil company Ecopetrol, which produces most of the country's fuel, and to free up more funds for social programs.
The protest comes as discontent grows with Petro's administration a year after he took office promising to reduce poverty and make peace with the nation's remaining rebel groups.
Petro's administration has struggled to stop violence in rural parts of the country, and to boost Colombia's economy, which is expected to grow by just 1 per cent in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund.
"This government is making decisions that are anti-business," said Alejandra Mendoza, the manager of a small company that transports frozen food and other goods for supermarkets in Colombia. She attended Monday's protest wearing her company's yellow jacket.
"Our costs have gone up by a third, and we have to adjust our budget each month because of the gasoline hikes" Mendoza said.
The price of gasoline in Colombia has risen from 9,000 pesos a gallon in August of last year (US$2.50) to more than 14,000 currently (US$3.40) as Colombia's government cuts back on subsidies each month.
Officials in Colombia's Finance Ministry have said they want gasoline to reach a price of 16,000 pesos per gallon --about US$4 -- by the end of the year, which would mirror current gas prices in the U.S., where the federal minimum wage, however, is more than four times greater than Colombia's minimum wage of US$280 a month.
In July, the ministry said that subsidies for diesel, which is used by most cargo trucks in Colombia. will be removed after municipal elections in October, and that the price of diesel fuel will double by the end of next year.
Petro has argued that the nation's gasoline subsidies mostly benefited wealthier Colombians who own vehicles. But he has shown signs that he is willing to negotiate gasoline prices with some groups.
Over the weekend, Petro's administration cut a deal with the nation's taxi driver unions, under which gasoline prices will be frozen for the country's estimated 200,000 yellow taxis.
However members of Colombia's opposition say that the government needs to go further because gas hikes are also hurting delivery workers, drivers and small business owners who are struggling to recover from the pandemic.
Jennifer Pedraza, a congresswoman who helped to organize Monday's protest, pointed out that the government could moderate the hikes in fuel prices, by charging less sales taxes on gasoline and diesel.
"The people are asking the administration to negotiate a different gasoline policy" she said, adding that its time for Colombia's national oil company to "take an interest, in making gasoline affordable for all."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Yellowknife fire now 'being held' but it’s still not safe for residents to return: officials
Two fires threatening the city of Yellowknife are now considered as 'being held' instead of 'out-of-control,' but officials say they still don’t know when it might be safe for residents to come home as the territory continues to battle hundreds of fires.
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Canada to deny temporary residency to former Iranian minister possibly spotted in Montreal
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that Canada will prevent an Iranian former minister of health from becoming a temporary resident of Canada, citing the regime's human rights record.
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Breathing in wildfire smoke linked with neurological health consequences: study
As wildfires continue to rage throughout northern Canada, new research reveals neurological health consequences from breathing in excess wildfire smoke.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Canada
-
After wildfire evacuees faced 'challenges' accessing support, B.C. to conduct review
A review will be done to figure out why evacuees were unable to get support or accommodation immediately after fleeing a wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to the emergency management minister.
-
'This is not over': Forecast in Northern B.C. prompts shift in wildfire fighting resources
The focus of the fight against wildfires in B.C. is set to shift in the coming days, with resources being moved back into the northern part of the province where challenging conditions are in the forecast.
-
Traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Canada to deny temporary residency to former Iranian minister possibly spotted in Montreal
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that Canada will prevent an Iranian former minister of health from becoming a temporary resident of Canada, citing the regime's human rights record.
-
Elections NWT says legislature has delayed election over wildfires
The body that runs elections in the Northwest Territories says an election scheduled for October has been delayed for six weeks because of wildfires.
-
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
World
-
The Jacksonville shooter killed a devoted dad, a beloved mom and a teen helping support his family
A.J. Laguerre worked at a Dollar General store after finishing high school to help support the grandmother who raised him. Angela Michelle Carr was an Uber driver beloved by her children. Jerrald Gallion relished weekends with his 4-year-old daughter.
-
Donald Trump trial: Date revealed for case involving alleged plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
-
GOP silences 'Tennessee Three' Democrat on House floor for day on 'out of order' rule; crowd erupts
Republican lawmakers voted Monday to temporarily silence a Democratic member of the so-called Tennessee Three during an already tense House floor session after determining the young Black member violated newly enacted rules designed to punish disruptive members.
-
Guatemala-based group extends hand on First Nations' residential school searches
A Guatemala-based forensic anthropology organization is extending its hand to Indigenous peoples in Canada looking to potentially recover remains of children on the grounds of former residential schools.
-
Powerful earthquakes rock Indonesia's Bali and Java islands, no casualties reported
A powerful earthquake and two strong aftershocks rocked Indonesia's resort island of Bali and other parts of the country early Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
-
Trump, 18 others charged in Georgia election case scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 6
Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia are scheduled to be arraigned next week on charges they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Politics
-
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
-
Moscow helping cybercriminals operate with 'near impunity': Canadian Cyber Centre
Russian intelligence services and police will help cybercriminals operate with 'near impunity' against their targets -- including Canadians -- in coming months, a new federal report predicts.
-
Canada considering stopgap plan to prevent baby formula shortages: documents
The federal government is looking for ways to bring more infant formula products to Canada while it overhauls regulations to prevent future shortages, an internal memo shows.
Health
-
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
-
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
-
Breathing in wildfire smoke linked with neurological health consequences: study
As wildfires continue to rage throughout northern Canada, new research reveals neurological health consequences from breathing in excess wildfire smoke.
Sci-Tech
-
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb they believe might have honoured an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
-
'Like hearing an old friend': Woman speaks for first time since stroke thanks to AI-powered tech
A Regina woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke is getting her voice back with the help of AI-powered technology that can translate her brain signals into speech.
-
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
The scarcity of information from inside the Fukushima Daiichi plant's nuclear reactors makes planning for the removal of melted fuel extremely difficult, a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings spokesperson says.
Entertainment
-
Bob Barker’s little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign
U.S. rapper Eminem has asked Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire former biotech executive, to not use his music during his presidential campaign, according to a letter disclosed on Monday.
-
Elton John in 'good health' after a fall at home
Elton John was hospitalized after he suffered 'a slip' at his villa outside of Nice, France, and was monitored overnight before returning home.
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
-
U.K. air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancellations
Thousands of air travellers around the world faced delays on Monday after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the U.K. on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
-
Airline fined US$4.1M for long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept on board planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays.
Lifestyle
-
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
-
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
-
Thousands of redheads celebrate at annual festival in the Netherlands
Thousands of people gathered in the Netherlands this weekend to celebrate their red hair at the annual Redhead Days Festival in the southern town of Tilburg.
Sports
-
John Herdman steps down as Canada head coach, takes TFC job
John Herdman has spent more than a decade successfully leading Canada at the international level.
-
Ex-Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has ban reduced from 16 to 10 months on appeal
Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli had one of his soccer bans reduced from 16 to 10 months after appealing to the Italian soccer federation in the salaries investigation on Monday.
-
One year before Paralympics, Paris trying to make city more accessible to those with disabilities
With one year to go before Paris hosts the Paralympic Games for the first time, the French capital is faced with a significant challenge: The accessibility of its public transit.
Autos
-
Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart
Canadian and U.S. autoworkers are both negotiating with the Detroit Three carmakers simultaneously for the first time in 25 years, creating the potential for a co-ordinated strike against one of the major producers.
-
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota's 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.
-
Used cars market faces supply crunch in aftermath of supply chain woes
The used car market is still experiencing a shortage of vehicles even as the automotive sector recovers from supply chain woes that have plagued the industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.