Thousands rescued at flood-hit Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir

Thousands rescued at flood-hit Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir

Hindu pilgrims return back after a cloudburst, at Baltal, 105 kilometres (65miles) northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Hindu pilgrims return back after a cloudburst, at Baltal, 105 kilometres (65miles) northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social