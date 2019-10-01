TORONTO -- More than 4,000 strangers have attended the funeral of a U.S. veteran with no immediate family after an open invitation to the public.

Edward K. Pearson of Naples, Fla., was 80 when he died on Aug. 31, according to his obituary on the website of Florida funeral home Legacy Options.

The obit noted that the veteran “has no immediate family (and) all are welcome to attend,” sparking hundreds of tributes to the man on the site’s memorial wall.

Speaking to CTVNews.ca on Monday, funeral director Michael Whyte predicted “200 veterans at Sarasota (National Cemetery) waiting for us” where the veteran’s internment was due to be held at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with military honours.

Instead, by lunch time Tuesday, dozens of cars lined up along State Road 72 to get into the cemetery, with local media reporting that at least 4,000 people attended.

It was standing room only, according to the Brandenton Herald, with hundreds more trying to get in.

There were veterans, retired veterans, active duty personnel in uniform, family of veterans, friends of veterans and students with teachers, the Herald reported.

“I don’t think any veteran should be forgotten,” funeral director Michael Whyte told CTVNews.ca on Sept. 30.

“He didn’t have any family. If his brothers and sisters that served in military wanted to present themselves to pay tribute, that would be a good thing to do.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was among those who urged the public to attend, tweeting about the funeral to his two million followers.

Vice Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida Christian Ziegler tweeted a photo from the road outside Sarasota.

“My lifetime streak of never having been proud, appreciative and honored to sit in traffic has ended,” he wrote.

“I am miles out from the Sarasota National Cemetery where Edward Pearson was to be buried w/out family or friends today. That obviously isn’t happening.”