Thousands of displaced Lebanese return from Syria as ceasefire with Israel holds
Thousands of people made the crossing back into Lebanon from Syria on the second day of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, after nearly 14 months of fighting.
At the Jousieh border crossing in the Qusair area of Syria’s Homs province, on Lebanon’s northeastern border, bumper-to-bumper cars lined up on Thursday waiting to be cleared for crossing. All four lanes were taken up by cars making their way into Lebanon, while those waiting to cross into Syria had to use an offroad.
Of the six border crossings between Lebanon and Syria, two remain functional after Israeli airstrikes forced the others shut. The two countries share a border 375 kilometres (233 miles) long.
Over 600,000 people fleeing Lebanon poured into Syria in the past year, most of them after the war between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in mid-September. The cross-border flow was a striking reversal in fortunes given that Lebanon is still hosting more than 1 million Syrian refugees who fled the war in their country that began in 2011.
As the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took hold early Wednesday, thousands of people began their return to Lebanon.
A family arrive to cross into Lebanon through the Jousieh border crossing, between Syria and Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect on Wednesday. (Omar Sanadiki/The Associated Press)
Families packed into vehicles with suitcases, mattresses and blankets, while children clutched backpacks, some wrapped in blankets, as they made their way back to Lebanon Thursday. The mood was mixed with relief and sorrow as many returnees faced the grim reality of returning to their homes that might be destroyed.
“We have been in Syria since Sept. 23, we had to leave our jobs, our homes and our loved ones because of the war,” said Hasan Fliti, a 54-year-old dairy shop owner who is returning to Lebanon with his wife and two children. “I am happy that there is a ceasefire and there is no more destruction. You are not afraid anymore of the airstrikes to hit.”
On the first day of the ceasefire, more than 2,000 people crossed into Lebanon, a Syrian security official at the Jousieh border told The Associated Press.
On Thursday, more than 4,000 crossed back into Lebanon and the number continues to rise. The hall at the border was filled with families waiting to get their passports or IDs stamped. Some smoked, others sat on their luggage, waiting for clearance as the flow of returnees steadily increased.
Among them was 37-year-old Wafa Wehbe, who had sought refuge with her family in Syria for more than a month.
“My house is gone, but it is an indescribable feeling to go back,” she said. “There’s a tragic sensation for the martyrs who had to die. The children are mourning.”
Wehbe’s home in Khiyam, located in an area still under Israeli control, was destroyed, but she said she will now stay at her sister’s. “I am also going back to mourn our martyrs. They died fighting at the frontlines.”
Ghinwa Arzouni, who had sought refuge in Homs from southern Lebanon, said the journey home is both a relief and a challenge. “We’re excited to go back, but I am afraid of the trip, it’s a long way back,” she said.
“Our house in the south is okay, it might have broken glass but will have to get there first to inspect for ourselves. We hope to return to Syria as tourists and not displaced.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Two-month GST holiday bill expected to pass the House today, Conservatives to vote against
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays, is expected to pass in the House of Commons by the end of the day.
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
Man jumps out of moving roller-coaster after safety belt fails
Terrifying video shows a man jumping out of a moving roller-coaster in Arizona after he says his safety belt failed.
Listeria contamination concerns prompt mushroom recall: Health Canada
Health Canada says customers across Ontario and Quebec should throw out or return any O’Ya hoho brand Enoki mushrooms due to listeria concerns.
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Canadian woman shares methanol poisoning story in wake of death investigation in Laos hostel
Cuddling on the couch with her dog, Ducky, no one would notice that anything is different about Ashley King. Even when she walks across the living room, she doesn’t miss a step. But the 32-year-old has gotten used to functioning with only two per cent vision.
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
Canada
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
-
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
-
'Everybody's on guard': Residents shaken after bodies found inside burning SUV in Chipman, N.B.
Residents of Chipman, N.B., are expressing their shock after the bodies of two people were found inside a burning vehicle in the community this week.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
World
-
Trump's tariffs in his first term did little to alter U.S. economy, but this time could be different
Donald Trump loved to use tariffs on foreign goods during his first presidency. But their impact was barely noticeable in the overall economy, even if their aftershocks were clear in specific industries.
-
Thousands of displaced Lebanese return from Syria as ceasefire with Israel holds
Thousands of people made the crossing back into Lebanon from Syria on the second day of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, after nearly 14 months of fighting.
-
Muddy footprints suggest two species of early humans were neighbours in Kenya 1.5 million years ago
Muddy footprints left on a Kenyan lakeside suggest two of our early human ancestors were nearby neighbours some 1.5 million years ago.
-
U.K. police investigate more than 5 people over alleged abuse by former Harrods boss Al Fayed
Britain's biggest police force has launched an investigation into more than five people who may have assisted the former boss of top-end department store Harrods, Mohamed Al Fayed, carry out more than 100 alleged acts of sexual abuse, including rape, on women and girls.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Day 2 of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire sees Israeli airstrike on Lebanon and scattered attacks
Israel on Thursday carried out its first airstrike on Lebanon since a truce with Hezbollah announced this week, saying it targeted the militant group's activity at a rocket storage facility in southern Lebanon that breached the ceasefire.
-
Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he hoped president-elect Donald Trump would rethink his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, saying it could 'screw up' relationships with close allies.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two-month GST holiday bill expected to pass the House today, Conservatives to vote against
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays, is expected to pass in the House of Commons by the end of the day.
-
'A little candy today for pain down the road': Former Bank of Canada governor on GST holiday, rebate cheques
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the Liberal government’s proposed GST holiday, as well as their plan to send $250 cheque to 18.7 million working Canadians, is a 'bad package.'
-
Supreme Court to hear challenge of law that curbs spy watchdog members
The Supreme Court of Canada will weigh the constitutionality of legislation that limits members of a spy watchdog from using their parliamentary immunity to speak out.
Health
-
Listeria contamination concerns prompt mushroom recall: Health Canada
Health Canada says customers across Ontario and Quebec should throw out or return any O’Ya hoho brand Enoki mushrooms due to listeria concerns.
-
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
-
Ontario to expand role for nurse practitioners, registered nurses
Ontario plans to make regulatory changes that it says will allow nurse practitioners and registered nurses to provide more services and tests in several settings.
Sci-Tech
-
No more ID? Air Canada rolls out facial recognition tech at Vancouver airport
Air Canada is rolling out facial recognition technology at the gate, making it the first Canadian airline to deploy the software in a bid to make the boarding process smoother.
-
One Tech Tip: Home for the holidays? Show relatives you care with some tech support
For the more tech-savvy among us, the Holiday trip home could mean we’ll be called on to provide a backlog of tech support to family; here's some tips on how to manage your tech encounters.
-
Fossilized poop reveals secrets of how dinosaurs came to dominate Earth
The earliest dinosaurs were unremarkable, bit players on a supercontinent crowded with other ancient reptiles when they first evolved around 230 million years ago.
Entertainment
-
Ex-TV host Charlie Rose settles sexual harassment lawsuit years after his #MeToo-era ouster
Charlie Rose has resolved a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by three women in the wake of his #MeToo-era ouster from CBS News in 2017.
-
Ringo Starr believes Barry Keoghan is 'taking drum lessons' to portray him in biopic
The Beatle, Ringo Starr, recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the speculation that “Saltburn” star Keoghan has been cast to portray him in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail a third time as he awaits sex trafficking trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail on Wednesday as he awaits a May sex trafficking trial by a judge who cited evidence showing him to be a "serious risk" of witness tampering and proof he has tried to hide prohibited communications with third parties while incarcerated.
Business
-
CFIB calls on Ottawa to compensate small firms for costs to implement GST holiday
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is asking the federal government to compensate small businesses for the costs to implement the two-month long GST holiday.
-
Implementing GST break for two months proving to be a 'nightmare' for businesses
Canadian businesses are about two weeks away from having to scrap some of the tax they charge customers, but many have already realized that's no easy feat.
-
Why retailers still see Black Friday as the high point of the holiday shopping season
After weeks of plugging increasingly inviting discounts, retailers in the United States and several other countries are preparing for prime time: Black Friday, the bargain bonanza that still reigns as the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season even if it's lost some luster.
Lifestyle
-
Shoppers strategize how to score the best deals as tax holiday looms
A tax holiday introduced by the federal government is throwing a bit of a wrench in Andy Thompson's Christmas shopping plans.
-
Travelling to Greenland is about to get easier as new international airport opens
The new international airport in Nuuk, equipped with a 2,200-metre runway, will allow larger planes to connect the Arctic territory with the rest of the world.
-
Turkiye's 'mad honey' has been folk medicine for millennia, but there's a sting in its tail
For millennia, Turkiye's 'mad honey' has been used as folk medicine, a spoonful taken daily to lower blood pressure or used as a sexual stimulant.
Sports
-
Canadian men climb four places to No. 31, reach all-time high in FIFA world rankings
Canada will finish out the year at a career-high in the FIFA rankings after climbing four places to No. 31.
-
Canadian women expect physical challenge from Iceland in soccer friendly in Spain
Interim coach Cindy Tye is expecting a stiff challenge Friday when the sixth-ranked Canadians take on No. 13 Iceland in an international women's soccer friendly in Spain.
-
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
Autos
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Trump's tariffs would devastate auto sector, raise consumer costs: industry leader
An auto industry leader says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would have devastating effects for the sector, forcing both Canadian and U.S. consumers to pay higher prices.
-
Fewer people intend to buy an EV amid price, driving range concerns: EY report
A new survey finds fewer drivers intend to make their next car purchase an electric vehicle.
Local Spotlight
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
B.C. SPCA rescues 'at large' llamas
Eight llamas – including one baby – reported to be "at large" in Surrey, B.C., have been surrendered to the SPCA, according to the organization.
-
B.C. Chiefs 'alarmed' by federal and B.C. government's role in First Nations dispute
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations.
Toronto
-
Police release new details following rash of carjackings and shootings in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
-
Man dies 10 months after being assaulted in Parkdale; suspect charged with murder
A 63-year-old man has died 10 months after being assaulted in a multi-share residence in Parkdale.
Calgary
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Carbon monoxide alarm forces evacuation of southeast Calgary building
Calgary fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Thursday morning in the city’s southeast.
-
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating falling death of teen at Ottawa apartment
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the circumstances of an 18-year-old woman's death in Ottawa Thursday.
-
Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers held a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Youth arrested in death of Perth, Ont. teen now facing first-degree murder charge: OPP
The 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Perth, Ont. last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
'Clearly identifiable signs': Quebec report highlights domestic violence risk factors
A Quebec committee that examines domestic violence deaths has found that many victims aren't accessing the help they need even if the signs of violence are clear.
-
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
-
Middle East protests: Police chief defends force while admitting to limitations
Montreal's police chief said there have been as many as 109 arrests in connection with pro-Palestinian protests in the last 14 months.
Edmonton
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
60-year-old woman accused of defrauding senior at least $1.6M
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 60-year-old woman for allegedly defrauding a local senior at least 1.6 million.
-
West Edmonton Mall to open early for Black Friday event
With Black Friday only hours away, Canada's largest mall is getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Atlantic
-
'Everybody's on guard': Residents shaken after bodies found inside burning SUV in Chipman, N.B.
Residents of Chipman, N.B., are expressing their shock after the bodies of two people were found inside a burning vehicle in the community this week.
-
First snowfall warning of the year issued for parts of the Maritimes
A coastal storm moving up the eastern seaboard of the U.S. will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday night and continue into Friday.
-
Less than half of eligible voters cast ballots in Nova Scotia's provincial election
Less than half of all eligible voters turned out for Nova Scotia's provincial election, with almost 66,000 fewer voters casting ballots than in the province's 2021 election.
Winnipeg
-
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Manitoba adding more funding to North End Sewer Treatment Plant
The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for a long-running sewer construction project in Winnipeg.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Regina
-
Sask. forecasting $743.5M deficit in mid-year financial report, up $470.5M from budget
The provincial government says increases to crop insurance claims later in the growing season are a main reason for Thursday’s mid-year deficit forecast of $743.5 million, which is up more than $470 million from the budget.
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
-
Woman from B.C. killed in collision on Sask. highway
A woman from B.C. was killed in a collision near Langenburg, Sask. on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Police trying to identify man after accessible van damaged in Kitchener parking lot
Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a man as part of their investigation into a damaged vehicle in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. forecasting $743.5M deficit in mid-year financial report, up $470.5M from budget
The provincial government says increases to crop insurance claims later in the growing season are a main reason for Thursday’s mid-year deficit forecast of $743.5 million, which is up more than $470 million from the budget.
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Ongoing bed bug issue at a Timmins apartment building is 'like living in hell'
A battle with bed bugs continues at 217 Pine St. North in Timmins, according to a tenant who has lived there for a year and a half.
-
Sudbury family donates $1M to Health Sciences North Foundation
Di Brina Family Holdings announced Thursday it is donation $1 million to the Health Sciences North Foundation.
London
-
Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation chosen to host Canada’s deep geological repository
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has chosen Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) to host Canada’s deep geological repository.
-
Make-A-Wish holds annual Trees of Joy event in London, Ont.
Make-A-Wish Canada brought it’s annual Trees of Joy, presented by CN, to RBC Place in London, Ont. for the first time.
-
Demand is up as Business Cares Food Drive kicks off 25th annual campaign
With the need being greater than ever, the Business Cares Food Drive has kicked off its annual holiday season campaign.
Barrie
-
Individuals living in encampment in Barrie's south end given notice to vacate
Several police officers and city staff attended a homeless encampment in Barrie’s south end on Thursday morning to inform the individuals living there they would soon have to vacate the area.
-
Police arrest allegedly armed man shoplifting in Barrie
Barrie police arrested a man accused of waving an edged weapon at store security while attempting to shoplift.
-
Kidnapping charge withdrawn against man accused in Elnaz Hajtamiri case
The charges against one of the men accused of kidnapping Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri nearly three years ago were withdrawn and stayed by the Crown in a Collingwood courtroom this month.
Windsor
-
One man sought, one man arrested in kidnapping and extortion investigation
Windsor police officers have charged one man with 29 offences and they are seeking a second suspect in a kidnapping and extortion investigation.
-
13 vehicles stolen in Windsor this week: WPS
Windsor police are warning the public after a series of auto thefts this week.
-
CMHA Windsor-Essex launches 10th annual "Light the Way" campaign
The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association has officially launched its 10th annual "Light the Way" campaign.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
B.C. Chiefs 'alarmed' by federal and B.C. government's role in First Nations dispute
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations.
-
BC Place to be fenced off for Taylor Swift shows, with zone limited to ticket holders
Vancouver officials say areas around BC Place stadium will be strictly limited to ticket holders for Taylor Swift's three Eras Tour shows that begin next week, as they announce preparations for what they say will be one of the biggest event weekends in the city's history.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Lethbridge
-
Month-long Lethbridge police project leads to 26 arrests, 63 charges, seizure of drugs
A month-long project undertaken by the Lethbridge police has resulted in 26 people being arrested, 63 criminal charges being filed and more than $95, 5000 worth of drugs being seized.
-
Large turnout expected as Blood Tribe members go to the polls
Blood Tribe members are voting today to elect their next chief and council.
-
Parking restrictions removed for City of Lethbridge late Wednesday afternoon
The City of Lethbridge deactivated its snow routes late Wednesday afternoon, meaning on-street parking can resume.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Heavy police presence ends in Wikwemikong, area being cleared
A heavy Ontario Provincial Police presence in the area of Rabbit Island Road and Thomas Road in Wabozominissing, Wikwemikong Unceded Territory has ended, the OPP said Thursday afternoon.
-
Province says upgrades to Northern Health Travel Grant coming Dec. 1
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says improvements to the Northern Health Travel Grant are coming as soon as this weekend.
-
Bad weather closes Hwy. 17 west of the Sault
Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Wawa is closed Wednesday due to poor weather conditions
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.