Thousands march in Turkey to demand ban on LGBTQ2S+ groups

Turkish demonstrators chant slogans while holding Turkish flags during a anti LGBTI+ protest, in Fatih district of Istanbul, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Turkish demonstrators chant slogans while holding Turkish flags during a anti LGBTI+ protest, in Fatih district of Istanbul, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social