Thousands in Bosnia commemorate 1995 Srebrenica massacre
Thousands in Bosnia commemorate 1995 Srebrenica massacre
Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust.
Twenty-seven years after they were brutally murdered, the remains of 47 men and three teenage boys were laid to rest at a memorial cemetery at the entrance to Srebrenica, joining more than 6,600 other massacre victims already reburied there.
Idriz Mustafic attended the collective funeral to bury the partial remains of his son, Salim. He was 16 when he was killed in Srebrenica in July 1995 while trying to flee the town as it was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing months of Bosnia's 1992-95 war.
"My older son, Enis, was also killed. We buried him in 2005. Now I am burying Salim," Mustafic said.
"(Forensic experts) have not found his skull, (but) my wife got cancer and had to undergo surgery, we just couldn't wait any longer to bury the bones that we found, to at least know where their graves are," he added.
The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia's war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalistic passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country's two other main ethnic factions -- Croats and Bosniaks.
In July 1995, Bosnian Serbs overran a UN-protected safe haven in Srebrenica. They separated at least 8,000 Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased them through woods around the eastern town and slaughtered them.
The perpetrators then plowed their victims' bodies into hastily made mass graves, which they later dug up with bulldozers, scattering the remains among other burial sites to hide the evidence of their war crimes. During the process, the half-decomposed remains were ripped apart. Body parts are still being found in mass graves around Srebrenica and are being put together and identified through painstaking DNA analysis.
When the remains are identified, they are returned to their relatives and reburied in the memorial center and cemetery just outside Srebrenica each July 11 -- the anniversary of the day the killings began in 1995.
Mana Ademovic, who lost her husband and many other male relatives in the massacre, was among those attending Monday's commemoration ceremonies in Srebrenica. Ademovic found her husband's partial remains and reburied him years ago but said she "must be in Srebrenica every July 11."
"It is easier when you have a grave to visit, no matter how many bones are buried inside," she said, while sitting among the graves at the vast and still-expanding memorial cemetery, hugging her husband's white marble headstone.
In the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a relatively small number of survivors were allowed to attend the annual commemoration service and collective funeral of the victims in Srebrenica. But with restrictions lifted, tens of thousands attended Monday, including many diplomats and dignitaries.
Addressing the commemoration ceremony ahead of the funeral, the Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren apologized to the Srebrenica survivors for the Dutch peacekeepers' failure to prevent the 1995 massacre.
"The international community failed to offer adequate protection to the people of Srebrenica and, as part of that community, the Dutch government shares responsibility for the situation in which that failure occurred and for this we offer our deepest apologies," Ollongren said.
The Srebrenica killings were the only event of the Bosnian war to be legally defined as genocide. The war itself left over 100,000 dead. In all, a special UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague and courts in the Balkans have sentenced close to 50 Bosnian Serb wartime officials -- including their war time leader Radovan Karadzic and his military commander, Ratko Mladic -- to more than 700 years in prison for the Srebrenica killings.
However, despite the irrefutable evidence of what happened, most Serb leaders in Bosnia and neighboring Serbia continue to downplay or even deny the Srebrenica massacre and celebrate Karadzic and Mladic as heroes.
Menachem Rosensaft, the executive vice president and general counsel of the World Jewish Congress, also addressed the mourners Monday. He said the commemoration of the Srebrenica massacre was of "momentous significance for all who care about international human rights, for all who have a conscience."
Rosensaft said it was "critical" for the international community to formally commemorate the Srebrenica genocide every July 11 "not just out of respect for its victims, but as a public countermeasure to the repeated efforts to deny this genocide."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended as Unifor continues negotiations
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
Survey suggests Canadians' stance on free speech is swayed by their political views
A new survey suggests there is a strong relationship between a person's political perspective and their views on free speech in Canada.
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious Omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States.
Over 200,000 artifacts discovered during dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill
More than 200,000 artifacts dating back to 1827 have been discovered by archeologists during the dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
Canada
-
Over 200,000 artifacts discovered during dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill
More than 200,000 artifacts dating back to 1827 have been discovered by archeologists during the dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill.
-
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
Edmonton Catholic church with Indigenous traditions prepares for papal visit
Pope Francis is set to meet with parishioners of Edmonton's Sacred Heart Church on July 25 as a part of his six-day Canadian tour, which also includes stops in Quebec City and Iqaluit. On that morning, he is to also stop at the former site of a residential school to apologize to survivors.
-
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with high costs of living.
-
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
-
Canada's premiers start summer meeting with First Nations gathering
Canada's premiers are starting their summer gathering at a Victoria-area First Nation where they'll meet with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, a collection of five national Indigenous groups.
World
-
Unification Church distances itself from Shinzo Abe's assassination
The Japan branch of South Korea's Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.
-
Sri Lanka in political vacuum as PM to step down
Sri Lanka was in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country's deep economic woes.
-
Thousands in Bosnia commemorate 1995 Srebrenica massacre
Fifty newly identified victims were honored and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust.
-
Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon offers to testify in U.S. probe of Jan. 6 riot
Donald Trump's former close adviser Steve Bannon has told the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that he is ready to testify, a change of heart days before he is due to be tried for contempt of Congress.
-
Ukraine official says Russia strikes 'absolute terrorism'
Russian missile strikes early Monday on Ukraine's second-largest city killed at least three people and injured scores, including children, the local administrator said, describing the attacks in Kharkiv as 'absolute terrorism.'
-
'Terrorism:' Abe killing seen as attack on Japan's democracy
Public outrage, handwringing and vows of defiance by politicians and on social media are widespread following the daylight assassination by homemade gun of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a major political force even after he stepped down in 2020 as the nation's longest-serving political leader.
Politics
-
Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after 'unacceptable' network outage
Canada's industry minister will convene a meeting with the leader of Rogers Communications in the wake of a massive outage that paralyzed the company's network and hampered several crucial services, his office announced on Sunday, even as some customers continued to report service disruptions.
-
Canada's premiers start summer meeting with First Nations gathering
Canada's premiers are starting their summer gathering at a Victoria-area First Nation where they'll meet with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, a collection of five national Indigenous groups.
-
Ukraine criticizes Canada over return of turbines for Russia-Germany pipeline
The Ukrainian government is calling on Canada to reconsider its decision to allow the delivery of turbines from a Russia-Europe natural gas pipeline to Germany, saying it sets a "dangerous precedent" when it comes to sanctions against the Russian regime.
Health
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
-
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
-
New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious Omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-colour images
Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-colour images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.
-
Why the A380 superjumbo is staging a comeback
The post-pandemic recovery of commercial aviation may have an early, unlikely protagonist: the A380 superjumbo.
-
This giant Gorgosaurus fossil is being offered for public auction
Sotheby's New York announced it will auction the skeleton of a Gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T-Rex, later this month, and it's estimated to sell for up to US$8 million.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
-
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
-
Quebec Elvis tribute artist heading to Graceland to compete in ultimate contest
Sylvain Leduc from Valleyfield, Quebec, off the southwest tip of the Island of Montreal, is one of the best Elvis tribute artists and is going to Graceland to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
Business
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
-
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
-
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended as Unifor continues negotiations
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
Lifestyle
-
When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
Didn't make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
-
Quebec Elvis tribute artist heading to Graceland to compete in ultimate contest
Sylvain Leduc from Valleyfield, Quebec, off the southwest tip of the Island of Montreal, is one of the best Elvis tribute artists and is going to Graceland to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
Sports
-
Djokovic subdues Kyrgios to win fourth Wimbledon title in a row
Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday.
-
Canada's U23 basketball team beats France 78-60 to win Globl Jam gold
Aaliyah Edwards high-fived fans and posed for pictures as she made her way off the Mattamy Athletic Centre court with teammates on Sunday, clutching her tournament MVP trophy. Canada had easily defeated France 78-60 moments earlier in the inaugural Globl Jam tournament.
-
Activist removed from Wimbledon for Peng Shuai protest
An activist who shouted 'Where is Peng Shuai?' and held up a sign with the same message was removed from Centre Court during the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday.
Autos
-
Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy
Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc's beaming smile was back.
-
Max Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint
Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix, his effort made easier by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. scrapping each other behind him for one meager point.
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.