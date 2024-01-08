Thousands forced from homes by a deadly Japan earthquake on New Year's face stress and exhaustion

Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Thousands of people made homeless by a powerful earthquake on the western coast of Japan were coping with weariness and uncertainty a week after the temblor left at least 168 dead and dozens missing.
The rescue effort since the magnitude 7.6 New Year's Day quake has drawn thousands of troops, firefighters and police, who picked through collapsed buildings Monday hoping to find survivors.
Authorities warned of the danger of landslides, exacerbated by a heavy snowfall, around the quake's epicenter on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The landscape blanketed in fluffy white revealed burned and crumbled houses, ashen blocks of a city, highways with gaping holes and cracks.
The deaths included 70 people in Wajima, 70 in Suzu, 18 in Anamizu and the rest were spread among four other towns. At least 323 people were still unaccounted for, a jump from some 100 earlier in the day as rescuers pour over a list of the region's population. Another 565 people were injured, and 1,390 homes were destroyed or seriously damaged.
A tsunami of several metres (feet) followed the initial major quake, adding to the damage. Aftershocks have continued daily.
Japanese meteorological officials warned strong quakes could persist for another month. Their frequency, while gradually diminishing, remained high compared to past quakes, totaling more than 1,000.
For the residents, recovery work has barely started. Shuji Yoshiura, a fisherman, said his boats were damaged and he could not go out on the sea.
Before the quake, Wajima was a tourist town with a shopping street offering seafood and traditional crafts. Much of it was destroyed in the fires that broke out after the Jan. 1 disaster.
Kentaro Mitsumori, who runs a corner grocery shop, slept in his car with his wife to guard against looting. Their store still stands but has no lock, electricity or running water. Everything sold out in three days. But he plans to close his business.
"Even if I manage to fix up the place, there just aren't going to be enough customers. I don't know how Wajima can survive," he said.
Nearly 30,000 people staying in schools, auditoriums and other evacuation centers worried about infections as cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses popped up.
In the shelters, people were still sleeping on cold floors. After initial help of a piece of bread and a cup of water for each person a day, more aid is allowing some facilities to begin serving hot food cooked in huge pots.
People were delighted by the temporary bathing facilities set up by soldiers, sitting in the hot water they had missed for days.
Still, exhaustion and stress are wearing them down. Many are in mourning. The main quake struck on New Year's Day, a time for families to gather in Japan. Some survivors said they were all alone because they lost their loved ones.
Mizue Kaba, 79, was lucky she survived, as did her daughter, son-in-law and grandson, who were visiting on New Year's from Osaka in central Japan.
Kaba is sleeping at a school, and no one is sure what might happen when schools open in a week after the New Year's break.
Three stoves were not enough to heat the school's big hall, and more heaters arrived.
"It's so cold," Kaba said.
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011, launched his second attempt at suing the state on Monday, accusing the Justice Ministry of breaching his human rights.
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
The first U.S. moon landing in more than 50 years was in jeopardy Monday after a private company's newly launched spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak.
A report is expected today on potential safety improvements to a Manitoba highway intersection that was the scene of a deadly crash last June.
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Canadian air travellers will be largely unaffected by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max 9 airplane, but they may want to double-check their itineraries all the same.
The Canadian government thinks bulk importation will not provide an effective solution to the problem of high drug prices in the United States after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada, Health Canada said on Monday.
U.S. President Joe Biden, responding to protesters shouting 'Ceasefire now,' on Monday said he had been working quietly with the Israeli government to encourage it to reduce its attacks and 'significantly get out of Gaza.'
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resigned, the French presidency said on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
Former President Donald Trump is seeking to have the sweeping criminal conspiracy case against him in Georgia thrown out by arguing he is protected from prosecution under presidential immunity.
A man who was caught on camera attacking a Las Vegas judge was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in an unrelated case.
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
The federal New Democrats believe they will be able to pay off their 2021 election debt soon but are awaiting end-of-year fundraising totals before they can celebrate.
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two trillion yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Humans can discern a chicken's mood by listening to its clucks, according to a new study, which suggests humans have a deep, "intuitive ability" to understand emotions across the species.
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
Canadians competing for Golden Globe awards came up emptyhanded Sunday, as “Oppenheimer” and “Anatomy of a Fall” claimed multiple wins.
When Lily Gladstone took the stage Sunday night to accept her first Golden Globe, she spoke to the live TV audience in the Blackfeet language. 'This is a historic win,' she said, becoming the Globes' first Indigenous winner of best actress in a drama.
Canadian air travellers will be largely unaffected by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max 9 airplane, but they may want to double-check their itineraries all the same.
Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.
Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two trillion yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Tiger Woods is no longer a Nike athlete after 27 years, ending a partnership between the swoosh and golf's biggest star and raising questions about the future of both in the sport.
Rafael Nadal's comeback from hip surgery is on hold after he withdrew from the Australian Open with an injury a week before the start of the season's first Grand Slam tournament.
Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two trillion yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.