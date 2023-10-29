Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
Tanks and infantry pushed into Gaza over the weekend as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "second stage" in the war, three weeks after Hamas launched a brutal incursion into Israel. The widening ground offensive came as Israel also pounded the territory from air, land and sea.
Gaza's Health Ministry said the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000 -- mostly women and minors -- with even higher casualties expected on both sides as Israel presses its ground offensive.
The bombardment over the weekend -- described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war -- knocked out most communications in the territory late Friday, largely cutting off the besieged enclave's 2.3 million people from the world. Communications were restored to much of Gaza early Sunday.
The Israeli military said Sunday it had struck over 450 militant targets over the past 24 hours, including Hamas command centers, observation posts and anti-tank missile launching positions. It said more ground forces were sent into Gaza overnight.
Thomas White, Gaza for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, said the warehouse break-ins were "a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza. People are scared, frustrated and desperate," he said.
UNRWA provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza. Its schools across the territory have been transformed into packed shelters housing Palestinians displaced by the conflict. Israel has allowed only a small trickle of aid to enter from Egypt, some of which was stored in one of the warehouses that was broken into, UNRWA said.
Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the agency, said the crowds broke into four facilities on Saturday. She said the warehouses did not contain any fuel, which has been in critically short supply since Israel cut off all shipments after the start of the war.
Residents living near Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest, meanwhile said Israeli airstrikes overnight hit near the hospital complex and blocked many roads leading to it. Israel accuses Hamas of having a secret command post beneath the hospital, without providing much evidence.
Tens of thousands of civilians are sheltering in Shifa, which is also packed with patients wounded in the strikes.
"Reaching the hospital has become increasingly difficult," Mahmoud al-Sawah, who is sheltering in the hospital, said over the phone. "It seems they want to cut off the area." Another Gaza City resident, Abdallah Sayed, said the Israeli bombing over the past two days was "the most violent and intense" since the war started.
The army recently released computer-generated images showing what it said were Hamas installations in and around Shifa Hospital, as well as interrogations of captured Hamas fighters who might have been speaking under duress. Israel has made similar claims before, but has not substantiated them.
Little is known about Hamas' tunnels and other infrastructure, and the claims could not be independently verified. Hamas' government denied the allegations and said they were aimed at justifying future strikes on the facility.
The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said another Gaza City hospital received two calls from Israeli authorities on Sunday ordering it to evacuate. It said airstrikes have hit as close as 50 metres from the Al-Quds Hospital, where 12,000 people are sheltering.
Israel had ordered the hospital to evacuate more than a week ago, but it and other medical facilities have refused, saying it would mean death for patients on ventilators.
There was no immediate Israeli comment on the latest evacuation order or the strikes near Shifa.
Israel says most residents have heeded its orders to flee to the southern part of the besieged territory, but hundreds of thousands remain in the north, in part because Israel has also bombarded targets in so-called safe zones.
An Israeli airstrike hit a two-story house in the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday, killing at least 13 people, including 10 from one family. The bodies were brought to the nearby Nasser Hospital, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.
The escalation has meanwhile ratcheted up domestic pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of some 230 hostages seized in the Oct. 7 rampage, when Hamas fighters from Gaza breached Israel's defences and stormed into nearby towns, gunning down civilians and soldiers in a surprise attack.
Desperate family members met with Netanyahu on Saturday and expressed support for an exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar, said Palestinian militants "are ready immediately" to release all hostages if Israel releases all of the thousands of Palestinians held in its prisons. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, dismissed the offer as "psychological terror."
Netanyahu told the nationally televised news conference that Israel is determined to bring back all the hostages, and maintained that the expanding ground operation "will help us in this mission." He said he couldn't reveal everything that is being done due to the sensitivity and secrecy of the efforts.
"This is the second stage of the war, whose objectives are clear: to destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and bring the hostages home," he said in his first time taking questions from journalists since the war began.
Netanyahu also acknowledged that the Oct. 7 "debacle," in which more than 1,400 people were killed, would need a thorough investigation, adding that "everyone will have to answer questions, including me."
The Israeli military said it was gradually expanding its ground operations inside Gaza, while stopping short of calling it an all-out invasion. Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle in dense residential areas.
Despite the Israeli offensive, Palestinian militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, with the constant sirens in southern Israel a reminder of the threat.
The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose Saturday to just over 8,000 people since the war began. according to the Gaza Health Ministry. That includes more than 3,300 minors and more than 2,000 women, the ministry said.
An estimated 1,700 people remain trapped beneath the rubble, according to the Health Ministry, which has said it bases its estimates on distress calls it received.
Israel says its strikes target Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the militants operate among civilians, putting them in danger.
More than 1.4 million people across Gaza have fled their homes, nearly half crowding into UN schools and shelters, following repeated warnings by the Israeli military that they would be in danger if they remained in northern Gaza.
Gaza's sole power plant shut down shortly after the start of the war, and Israel has allowed no fuel to enter, saying Hamas would use it for military purposes.
Hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators running to operate incubators and other life-saving equipment, and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees is also trying to keep water pumps and bakeries running to meet essential needs.
------
Magdy reported from Cairo. AP writers Julia Frankel and Amy Teibel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza; Gaza Health Ministry says 8,000 now killed
The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza including near its largest hospital while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave. Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, has died at 54, reports say
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
NEW Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at packed Florida Halloween party
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized early Sunday morning, police said.
NEW Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
Paris Hilton channels Britney Spears at glitzy Halloween bash
The love for a certain memoir author of the hour was palpable at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as several stars paid tribute to the inimitable Britney Spears with their attention-getting getups.
-
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
-
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale in B.C.
The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck. Not to worry - the Hells Angels deaths-head logos have been removed from the gables.
-
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
-
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
-
Five years after cannabis legalization, 64 per cent of Canadians are in support of the move: survey
It’s been five years since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, and a new survey finds that most Canadians are supportive of the move, but few agree with legalizing other drugs.
-
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at packed Florida Halloween party
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized early Sunday morning, police said.
-
Russia says it shot down 36 Ukrainian drones as fighting grinds on in Ukraine's east
Russian air defence shot down over 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight Saturday, Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday.
-
Mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
Police missed two clear opportunities to end a dragnet that locked down and terrified Maine's second-largest city after a gunman killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar following a recent spiral into paranoia.
-
Israel is escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas militants. The war is rapidly raising the death toll in Gaza, and the U.S. fears the fighting could spark a wider conflict in the region.
-
-
A spiderweb of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks for an Israeli ground offensive
As an Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip looms in its most devastating war yet with Hamas, one of the greatest threats to both its troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.
-
Sikh independence vote takes place in B.C. amid Canada-India tensions
Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.
-
NEW
NEW Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
-
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
-
Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis
Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories.
-
Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID-19 emerged: study
Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study.
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth's core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
-
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, has died at 54, reports say
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
-
Paris Hilton channels Britney Spears at glitzy Halloween bash
The love for a certain memoir author of the hour was palpable at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as several stars paid tribute to the inimitable Britney Spears with their attention-getting getups.
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
-
Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEO
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
-
Another first for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, selling shares of the bank he's run for nearly 2 decades
Jamie Dimon will do something he has never done before in nearly two decades as the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sell shares in the company.
-
'Tombstone tourists' find the beauty and joy in cemetery visits
Until she left for college, film historian Karie Bible spent almost her entire childhood living next to a cemetery. Other kids may have traded creepy stories about cemeteries or swore they’re haunted, but Bible was convinced of their value.
-
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, his club said.
-
Gilles, Poirier clinch gold at Skate Canada; Sakamoto finishes first in women's
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have once again claimed gold on home soil, finishing on top of the ice dance program at Skate Canada International.
-
Jenni Hermoso scores winner for Spain in 1st game since World Cup kiss scandal
Jenni Hermoso came off the bench to score a late winner for Spain against Italy on Friday in her first international game since the World Cup final, where the kiss she was subjected to by the Spanish soccer federation president caused an international uproar.
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.