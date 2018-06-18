Thomas Markle wishes he had walked daughter down the aisle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave as they leave Windsor Castle in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 6:55AM EDT
LONDON -- The father of the former Meghan Markle says he wishes he could have walked her down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry.
Thomas Markle told broadcaster ITV on Monday that his daughter cried when he told her he wasn't well enough to attend the ceremony last month, but was honoured to be replaced by Prince Charles.
The 73-year-old Markle, who watched the wedding from California, says he was "very proud" but that "the unfortunate thing for me now is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle."
He says the couple, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will probably seek to have children soon.
Markle says "She's wanted children for a long time."Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about missing the wedding
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump aide distancing administration from border policy
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded, one dead
- Thomas Markle wishes he had walked daughter down the aisle
- Five killed after SUV chased by U.S. Border Patrol crashes in South Texas
- First lady Melania Trump 'hates' to see families separated