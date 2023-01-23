This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump

A video from environmental activists shows massive piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia, turning the area into a floating dump.

Tonnes of plastic bottles, rusty barrels, used tires, household appliances, driftwood are stuck behind a trash barrier installed by a Bosnian hydroelectric plant near Visegrad.

According to a member of environmental group Eko Centar Visegrad, some 10,000 cubic metres of waste are estimated to have amassed behind the barrier in recent days.

Recent heavy rain and warm weather has caused waterways that flow across Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro to spill over, carrying with them piles of waste dumped in riverside landfills or directly into the rivers.

Waste floating in the Drina River near Visegrad, Bosnia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the rivers across three Western Balkan countries end up accumulating during high water season in winter and spring, behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

