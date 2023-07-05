This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why

Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.

A video posted on social media by a local resident shows part of the Tatsuta River as it looked on Wednesday.

Nara Prefecture officials ran a test on the water and said it is non-toxic, according to public broadcaster NHK. However, the Ikoma city hall asked farmers not to use it for agricultural purposes until the water safety is confirmed.