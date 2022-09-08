This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died

At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air in a sombre voice that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

“A few moments ago, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” Edwards said.

“The palace has just issued this statement. It says, ‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.’”

Within the first five minutes, Edwards repeated the statement four times for those tuning in late. He briefly recapped The Queen’s ascension to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. It has been more than 70 years since.

A similar scene played out on TV news broadcasts across the U.K. around the same time.

“She heard the news while staying at a game lodge in Kenya at the age of 25. And her coronation at Westminster Abbey was watched by more than 20 million people,” Edwards said.

The same statement read by Edwards was simultaneously published on the Royal Family’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as the family's official website.

The news came only hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier on Thursday that, “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

Within about an hour, the BBC cancelled all regular programming to focus on her health.

“Winston Churchill was Britain's prime minister when she came to the throne. Liz Truss was the 15th prime minister,” Edwards said in the minutes that followed the announcement.

“The death of Her Majesty brings to an end the longest reign in British history, spanning eight decades of immense change. Throughout that time, Majesty was the one constant presence in public life.”