As the standoff between U.S. President Donald Trump and Congress stretches into its 13th day, federal employees who have been temporarily laid off or forced to work without pay have taken to social media to share how the partial government shutdown is taking a personal toll on Americans.

More than 800,000 federal workers have been furloughed – or temporarily laid off or work without pay – since the shutdown began on Dec. 22. The prolonged dispute is primarily focused on the president’s demand for billions of dollars to fund his controversial election promise of building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

As the Democrats took majority control of the House this week and talks between the two sides came up empty handed once again on Wednesday, more and more government employees have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the stalemate using the hashtag #ShutdownStories.

In one tweet, a woman who identified herself as an essential employee for the federal government explained how she’s been affected by the shutdown.

“I'll get paid, but when?! We live paycheck to paycheck. I'm terrified we won't be able to pay our mortgage, student loans, and other bills next month if this shutdown continues. I've literally woken up from nightmares about it already,” she wrote.

Only those employees who have been deemed essential to the operation of their departments will continue working throughout the shutdown, but they won’t be paid during that time.

National parks

Another woman shared how her husband, who is a park ranger at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, was compelled to sign his furlough papers the day before Christmas.

“We have no idea when his next check will come. We have a 4 yr old and a 4 month old. The mortgage is due, as well as land taxes. Oh, & Xmas,” she tweeted.

The partial shutdown has impacted a number of U.S. government departments including Homeland Security, Justice, Housing, Agriculture, Commerce, and the Treasury.

The U.S. National Park Service has suspended all activities – except for those that are essential to responding to emergencies – for the duration of the shutdown. That means that services such as open public washrooms, garbage collection, road maintenance, and information centres have ceased.

Trash overflowing at Point Reyes National Seashore. Happy New Year America! #shutdownstories pic.twitter.com/koVClc4hCY — Amy Chamarty �� (@amychamarty) January 1, 2019

A stark example of the loss of these services was no more evident than outside of the White House and National Mall where waste bins have been photographed overflowing with garbage.

Tourist attractions

Anyone who had hoped to visit one of the U.S.’s many national zoos or museums during the holiday break was also sorely disappointed as they too suspended operations after the shutdown was announced.

The National Zoo and its livestreamed animal broadcasts, including the beloved panda cam, has been closed to tourists. The animals, however, are still being cared for during the closure.

Due to the #GovernmentShutdown, Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed. We will update our operating status as soon as the situation is resolved. We do not plan to update social media other than to inform you of our operating status. — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 2, 2019

The National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of Natural History, and the National Portrait Gallery have also all been shuttered as a result of the dispute.

Scientific research

Scientists, too, have felt the effects of the partial shutdown. In numerous tweets, researchers employed by the federal government have complained about how they have been barred from labs and grant funding for their projects could be jeopardized if timelines are delayed.

“Reminder: Thousands of scientists are barred from their #research while the #TrumpShutdown is in effect. Untold numbers of delicate experiments are ruined, with countless others set back significantly. This idiotic action is actively hurting US innovation,” one volcanologist wrote.

“I’m worried for the next generation of researchers. What happens to all the graduate students whose applications for NSF funding are in limbo?” another commenter said.

Trump and congressional leaders are expected to resume talks on resolving the partial shutdown at the White House on Friday.