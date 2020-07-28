TORONTO -- The U.S. could “virtually eliminate” the coronavirus in a “matter of weeks” if the country enacts several strict measures to bring down the number of new cases, according to a former health official under the Obama administration.

Andy Slavitt, the Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during much of former president Barack Obama’s second term, said it’s possible for the U.S. to return to a “reasonably normal” existence, if “we want to.”

In a 40-tweet-long thread on Sunday, Slavitt laid out how the country could completely reopen in October, if they “threw the kitchen sink at COVID-19” right away.

Slavitt’s “kitchen sink” comprises six major points of action that would need to be implemented right away:

Enact universal mask-wearing in every state. Keep hot spots, such as bars, restaurants, churches, and transit, closed. In order to do this, Slavitt said the government would have to extend employment insurance and understand the economy would take a several-week hit. Prohibit interstate travel. Prohibit travel into the U.S. This shouldn’t be difficult, Slavitt said, because “no one will let us into their country.” Set up hotels for people with symptoms to isolate from their families at no cost. Introduce a “90 per cent lockdown,” which would mean even those who were previously considered essential, such as truck drivers, those picking crops, or those working in healthcare, would stay home too. Slavitt said the lockdown in the U.S. in March and April was only 50 per cent.

While he acknowledged it would be a “tough few weeks,” Slavitt said Americans would still be able to be outside, enjoy nature, and gather safely with friends.

“Our grandparents who lived through a decade long depression, a 6 year world war, or whatever hardship they faced in their country would tell us we would make it,” he tweeted.

After the lockdown measures have been lifted, Slavitt didn’t promise the virus would be completely gone, but he said testing and contact tracing would be much more manageable.

“While we do this, what else happens? Well our nurses & doctors can catch their breath, recover & go back to healing our other issues. We hug our parents again. Our scientists can work on vaccines they can get right & safe. They can be speedy without rushing,” he said.

Slavitt said people will still have to take precautions, such as wearing masks in larger settings and elevators, but the sacrifice will be worth it if they can get the outbreak under control.

“We will do this. There is no other way. The question is when. The question is who will convince us. The question is the leadership it takes. But there’s not much question if we should,” he said.