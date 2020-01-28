This ice castle is a marvel in winter but a disaster in spring, neighbour alleges
In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, a couple heads toward an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. -- A New Hampshire woman says the operators of a seasonal attraction of ice structures failed to control runoff and flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water -- and she worries it will happen again this spring.
New Hampshire Public Radio reported Tuesday that Kelly Trinkle alleges in a lawsuit against Ice Castles that last April, snow and ice melt from the attraction pooled in her backyard in North Woodstock and flooded her basement with 16 inches of water.
A lawyer for Ice Castles denied that the structures flooded Trinkle's basement. Trinkle says she has video evidence of the water travelling from the Ice Castles' property to her yard.