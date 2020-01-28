NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. -- A New Hampshire woman says the operators of a seasonal attraction of ice structures failed to control runoff and flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water -- and she worries it will happen again this spring.

New Hampshire Public Radio reported Tuesday that Kelly Trinkle alleges in a lawsuit against Ice Castles that last April, snow and ice melt from the attraction pooled in her backyard in North Woodstock and flooded her basement with 16 inches of water.

A lawyer for Ice Castles denied that the structures flooded Trinkle's basement. Trinkle says she has video evidence of the water travelling from the Ice Castles' property to her yard.