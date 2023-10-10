World

    • This huge pumpkin may be the heaviest in the world at 1,247 kilograms

    A massive pumpkin has set records during the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off held in California this week.

    Weighing in at 1,247 kilograms (2,749 pounds), the pumpkin crushed the existing North American record of 1,161 kg.

    The previous record was set last year by the same grower, Travis Gienger from Minnesota, who won the Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off for the third time.

    It could also set a new Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin. The existing record of 1,225 kg set in Italy in 2021.

    Gienger took home a US$30,000 prize for his victory, according to local media.

      

