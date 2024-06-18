World

    • Third fire in about a month breaks out at building of Wegovy drugmaker Novo Nordisk

    Police and firefighters secure the area around a fire at the Novo Nordisk headquarters in Bagsvaerd, Denmark on May 22, 2024. (Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Police and firefighters secure the area around a fire at the Novo Nordisk headquarters in Bagsvaerd, Denmark on May 22, 2024. (Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark -

    A fire broke out Tuesday at an office building belonging to Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, the third in a little more over a month to hit the drugmaker.

    There were no reports of injuries and police said the blaze was under control.

    Flames were seen at the top of a three-storey building in Bagsvaerd in suburban Copenhagen. The cause of the fire was being investigated.

    Danish media said neighbours heard a large explosion in connection with the fire. Firefighters said on the social media platform X that the blasts “presumably” were caused by gas canisters on the roof that exploded.

    Lars Otto Andersen-Lange, a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, told the BT tabloid that the fire was in an office building and not at the headquarters.

    “There is nothing to suggest that there was anything criminal behind the fire today or the previous ones,” Andersen-Lange said.

    Last month, two fires were reported at a company facility under construction in Kalundborg, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) west of Copenhagen, and at an administration building in Bagsvaerd. No one was injured.

    Novo Nordisk has several facilities in western Denmark and produces the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

