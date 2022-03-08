Anastasiia Podosonova has heard the accounts of those fleeing war-torn areas of Ukraine, and each one is just as heartbreaking as the next.

"And honestly, all of them in the end they sound the same," Podosonova told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday from Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that has accepted hundreds of thousands of people in the past two weeks.

"People left their homes and they're heartbroken, and they really want to go back."

Podosonova, who fled the city of Irpin since the fighting began, says Lviv has become a destination for people seeking refuge as well as a site of resistance.

While some have stopped in Lviv on their way to other countries such as Poland, Podosonova is among those staying behind to help supply Ukraine's volunteer Territorial Defence Forces there.

