These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:

9,200

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

144

Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

1,400

Number of people killed in Israel

24

Number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive

22,911

Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

2,200

Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

5,400

Number of Israelis injured

250,000

Number of Israelis displaced

Over 1.4 million

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

At least 241

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

Five

Hostages released or rescued

374

Aid trucks let into Gaza

33,960

Residential units destroyed in Gaza

------

Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent.