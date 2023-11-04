World

    • These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

    The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

    The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

    Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:

    9,200

    Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

    144

    Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

    1,400

    Number of people killed in Israel

    24

    Number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive

    22,911

    Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

    2,200

    Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

    5,400

    Number of Israelis injured

    250,000

    Number of Israelis displaced

    Over 1.4 million

    Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

    At least 241

    Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

    Five

    Hostages released or rescued

    374

    Aid trucks let into Gaza

    33,960

    Residential units destroyed in Gaza

    ------

    Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent.

