

CTVNews.ca Staff





“You’re too sexy to walk home alone.”

“Your jeans are a mess, but they look good, honey.”

“Do you even squat?”

A university student is turning crude catcalls like these into chalk art on the streets of New York City, a powerful project that’s gaining international attention.

Sophie Sandberg, 21, created an Instagram account called “Catcalls of NYC,” where she asks her followers to send her messages about their experience with catcalling and then goes to the location of the incident and writes the catcaller’s quote in chalk on the pavement.

The comments are written in big bold letters and include messages like: “Mmm…Brown skin, brown sugar” and “Wow, beautiful…call me in 3 years.”

Sandberg was first catcalled when she was just 15 years old and says the experience has always made her uncomfortable. She says other women have had much scarier experiences than her own.

“From other women I learnt how derogatory it can get,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday. “The stories can get really crazy and violent, really easily.”

The account has grown to more than 29,000 followers in two years. Similar projects have sprung up in other areas, including Montreal, Atlanta and Italy, among others.

“(The accounts are) showing people that it happens all over the world,” Sandberg said.

Sandberg’s movement is picking up steam right at about the same time as the #MeToo movement, where women are encouraged to share their experiences with sexual harassment on social media so that victims can see they are not alone.

“Catcalling was something that silenced a lot of people for a long time and I think sharing our stories is a way to push back against that,” she said.