These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Not long after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, long-time royal watcher Janice Klymson turned to her husband and said: “I have an idea… Why don’t we go for the coronation? It’s on my bucket list.”
He agreed.
Klymson, a royal fan for more than 50 years, is thrilled to be travelling to London to attend the coronation.
“I feel so much that they bring and shine a light on so many issues and bring people together around those issues that politicians could never do,” Klymson, who works in the financial services industry, said in a telephone interview from Toronto.
For Klymson, the fascination began in 1981 when her mother woke her up to watch the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.
“I was even there for the famous photo from 1991 of Princess Diana and her sons where she is hugging them as she arrives on the Royal Yacht Britannia in Toronto! I have personally met King Charles in 1996 and also Princess Diana in 1991 when each visited Toronto,” Klymson explained.
After the 1996 encounter with then-Prince Charles, after which she was interviewed by CTV News, she appeared in the newspaper the next day with the wording: “Canada wouldn’t be Canada without the Royal Family.” Does she still believe that?
“Yes 100 per cent. …If you actually watch what they do, they highlight and bring tremendous visibility to many different causes. They have an ability to rise above the political fray.”
Janice Klymson has been a royal fan for more than 50 years. (Handout)
Klymson is one of many Canadians who reached out to CTVNews.ca to say they will be travelling to the U.K. for the historic occasion.
'ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME"
“I said this year no matter what we’re going to the coronation whenever it happens to come about,” Ian Talbot told CTVNews.ca over the telephone.
Ian and his wife Mairi both work in health care in Kingston, Ont.
Their travels commemorating the royals began with the 2011 marriage of William and Catherine.
Since then, they also travelled to the U.K. for the Diamond Jubilee, Harry and Meghan's wedding and the funeral of the late Queen.
Ian and his wife Mairi Talbot are travelling to London for the coronation. They'll meet their daughter and grandchildren there. (Handout)
For the coronation, the Talbots plan to set up a spot at St. James Park where they’ll picnic together with their daughter and grandchildren who will be joining them from Germany.
“For us it’s probably once-in-a-lifetime. We may be able to go over and see William’s coronation, in another 20 years,” Talbot said, adding “The entire family seems to have a good long healthy life.”
As for his thoughts on Charles as King, Talbot says he’s come a long way and become “a person of the people. … I think he will be an excellent bridge between his mother and William.”
'WOULDN'T IT BE FUN TO GO TO LONDON?'
Catherine Doyle and Elizabeth Hale, best friends since attending Carleton University together in the 1990s, have planned a week-long trip to London especially for the coronation.
Doyle, a partner at a PR agency in Montreal while Hale lives in Ottawa, says you won’t find two more “enthusiastic and knowledgeable royal watchers” than them. In fact, her own pet corgi’s name is Windsor, she confesses with a laugh. Queen Elizabeth II had a long-time affection for the short-legged dog breed, herself owning dozens of them over her lifetime.
Elizabeth Hale (left) and Catherine Doyle (right) are seen in this photo taken at Hampton Court Palace on a past trip. (Handout)“When the Queen died we were texting back and forth all day long and throughout the week and then we said to one another … wouldn’t it be fun to go to London for the coronation?” she said in a telephone interview.
Their plan is to scope out a place to stand for the procession, with their Canadian flags in tow, and then find street parties they can join and participate in.
“I hope the weather’s nice. I hope it’s just beautiful and we can see the flags on the Mall and the carriages go by… because it’s just such a stunning city to begin with.”
A COVENANT CHAIN OF FRIENDSHIP
Claudine VanEvery-Albert, from Six Nations of the Grand River, in Ontario, will be attending the coronation as part of a group of royal history buffs.
VanEvery-Albert, a trustee of the Grand River District School Board and a former educator, says there is a long history of her people the Haudenosaunee being allies and not subjects of kings and queens “because we always fought on the side of the British as far back as prior to the American Revolution (between 1765 and 1791).”
“We fought alongside them in the War of 1812 and the First World War and the Second World War,” said VanEvery-Albert, who is a member of Six Nations, Mohawk Nation Turtle Clan.
She also remarked on the symbolic silver Covenant Chain of friendship between her people and the British, derived from the metaphor of a silver chain holding the English sailing ship to the Haudenosaunee. In fact, when Queen Elizabeth II visited Toronto in 2010, she gifted the Six Nations group a set of silver bells on July 4, American Independence Day.
“Meaning, without saying, that she was polishing the chain because she knew we fought on the side of the British during the American Revolution,” said VanEvery-Albert, whose Mohawk name is Yakowennatoken.
“As the Queen grew older I said to my family: 'the Queen’s going to die pretty soon and when she does I’m either going to her funeral or I’m going to the coronation of King Charles'.”
Her family members also expressed interest, and as soon as she learned the date, she booked the trip for the group, comprising four adults and two children.
Their plan is to stake a spot right at the beginning of the Mall, bearing flags, one of which is the Haudenosaunee Hiawatha flag, and another one that says “Every Child Matters.”
In light of the impact of British colonialism on the Indigenous, VanEvery-Albert said, “I think King Charles is a savvy thinker and realizes what the colonial history has been and is trying to move away from it.”
'SHOW MY SUPPORT AS A YOUNG CANADIAN'
Xander Fallis, a 19-year-old history and political science student at McGill University, is excited to be travelling to London to witness this “once-in-a-lifetime historic event.”
“The world hasn’t seen a coronation in so long I think it’s a really unique opportunity. … And also to show my support as a young Canadian to our new King.”
Xander Fallis is a McGill University student headed to London for the coronation. (Handout)He’s had an appreciation for the Crown since he was a young boy thanks to his shared interest in history with his grandfather.
When the King and Queen, then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, visited Ottawa last year, Fallis was there to witness Charles laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
He had with him a medal from the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria, which had been given to his great-great-grandfather The Honourable Hewitt Bostock P.C., speaker of the Senate under Prime Minister Mackenzie King. Hewitt, who moved to B.C. from England, also served in his cabinet for a brief time.
“As the now King walked along the road shaking hands he noticed the medal and stopped to speak with me briefly about it,” said Fallis.
“He asked me a few questions and shook my hand,” he recounted. “It was very surreal, one of the coolest experiences I have had.”
He’s attending the coronation, he says, because “despite their shortcomings, you could call them, and the checkered part of the monarchy, I think that’s its very important to Canada to have those ties to history and that connection to other countries via the Commonwealth and a shared head of state.”
'I'VE ALWAYS BEEN MESMERIZED'
Ashley Walton Bird and her husband John Bird will be travelling to London from Fredericton, N.B. to mark their one-year anniversary.
Ashley, who works in human resources for the provincial government, says she is eager to see the country where her late grandmother was born before immigrating to Canada as a child.
Ashley Walton Bird and her husband John Bird are seen in this file photo taken in Florence, Italy. (Handout) Their plans including attending a coronation-themed afternoon tea, then a ball at London’s Caledonian Club, which has an affiliation with the Royal Family and had a cameo in the recent season of The Crown.
Then on the morning of the coronation, they plan on getting up at the crack of dawn to get as close as they can to the action, bearing their New Brunswick flags.
What draws her to the Royal Family is their sense of duty and their longevity.
“Having that as a constant pillar even from where we are in Canada, I’ve always been mesmerized,” she said.
“I know that can be a hot debate among Canadians but I’ll always be on the side of monarchy having a place.”
'I WANT TO CAPTURE EVERY MOMENT'
Kathy Lee, who lives in Ottawa, is another one of the royal super fans who reached out to CTVNews.ca.
“Several years ago, my friend Elizabeth and I made a pact to attend the next coronation. When the date was announced we started making our plans,” she wrote in an email.
“Elizabeth and I both love London but don't love busy-London. We'd visited Bath back in 2001 and decided that would be our destination for the Coronation.”
A photo of Elizabeth (on the left) and Kathy (right) from their last visit to London in 2019. (Handout)Her plan is to spend several days in Bath, watch the coronation, which will be broadcast live at Bath Abbey, and then enjoy tea at a local establishment. Then they’ll head to Windsor and do a tour of the castle and pay their respects to the late Queen at St. George's.
“With the death of the late Queen, I've felt like I'm living through a major historical event and I want to capture every moment of it.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Paul Workman: Scottish independence and a King’s love of country collide in coronation
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Paul Workman: Scottish independence and a King’s love of country collide in coronation
As celebrations ramp up ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, CTV National News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports on the atmosphere in Scotland amid calls for independence despite the King's love of their country.
Met Gala: Rihanna, Jared Leto as Choupette, Kim K. in pearls
Rihanna shut down the Met Gala carpet Monday encased in white camellias on a jacket with a long train gown. Janelle Monae dropped a bulky coat to reveal a see-through cage and Jeremy Pope walked in a 32-foot cape emblazoned with the visage of Karl Lagerfeld.
5 things to know for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84, Canada's largest public sector union reaches a deal with the feds, and the U.S. announces plans to ease vaccine mandates at the border. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Saint-Jerome, Que. is experiencing exceptionally high waters as levels reach Quebec’s 'major flood' category following several days of rain. Provincial forecasting suggests water levels will stay high for several days. Meanwhile, two other municipalities declared states of emergency due to flooding on Monday.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
-
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
-
Police searching for 2 firefighters swept away in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Baie-Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current.
World
-
Seven bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Authorities searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers discovered the bodies of seven people Monday, including the suspected remains of the teens and a convicted sex offender who was sought along with them, the local sheriff said.
-
Ugandan minister shot and killed by bodyguard: reports
A bodyguard shot and killed a government minister in Uganda early Tuesday in an apparent private dispute, according to the army and local media.
-
China's foreign minister makes rare visit to Myanmar border
China's foreign minister called for stability and a crackdown on cross-border criminal activity along the country's border with Myanmar, during an unusual visit to the volatile region on Tuesday.
-
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Sudanese fleeing the fighting between rival generals in their capital flooded an already overwhelmed city on the Red Sea and Sudan's northern borders with Egypt, as explosions and gunfire echoed Tuesday in Khartoum.
-
Challenger in Turkiye presidential race offers sharp contrast
The main challenger trying to unseat Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this month's presidential election cuts a starkly different figure than the incumbent who has ruled the country for two decades.
-
Australian government cracks down on smoking and vaping
Australia's tobacco tax will be increased by billions of dollars over the next four years as the government cracks down on smoking and vaping.
Politics
-
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Revamped Liberal attempt to ban assault-style firearms would apply to future models
The Liberal government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation now before Parliament comes into force. Under the scheme, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.
-
Conservative MP says feds did not brief him on alleged threats to his family in China
Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong says Ottawa should have informed him about potential threats to his family made by China's government two years ago.
Health
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Entertainment
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Inside the Met Gala: A furry feline star, a tardy Cinderella
This year's Met Gala had many moments to remember some making people laugh, sweat or think. Here's the roundup of some scenes inside.
-
Tony nominations: It's reckoning time for a crowded Broadway
Broadway has taken audiences to fascinating places this season, on Tuesday, all those places and more will be hoping to attract many more visitors with a coveted Tony Award nomination. 'Funny Girl' star Lea Michele and last year's Tony-winner Myles Frost from 'MJ' will announce the list. Even a nomination can lure uncertain patrons.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street subdued before Fed meeting
Wall Street inched lower before the bell Tuesday ahead of what many hope will be the last interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve for some time.
-
Competition Bureau seeks input on RBC's proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada
The Competition Bureau has put out a call for information to help it review Royal Bank of Canada's proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada.
-
BP posts US$5B quarterly profit on strong oil and gas trading
British energy giant BP posted a strong quarterly profit on Tuesday even as oil and natural prices that soared after Russia's war in Ukraine last year have eased off.
Lifestyle
-
These are Canada’s 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother’s Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
-
King Charles to uphold long-standing royal tradition of celebrating birthday twice
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
-
Adidas sued by shareholders over its failed Ye partnership
Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behaviour" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.
Sports
-
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were 'three of us' on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
Autos
-
Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins
Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. He didn't come close to winning either race: the story of his career.
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.