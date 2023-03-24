'There's nothing left': Mississippi tornadoes kill 23

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Canada

World

  • Greene's DC jail visit pulls GOP closer to Jan. 6 rioters

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene swept into the District of Columbia jail to check on conditions for the Jan. 6 defendants, with Republican lawmakers handshaking and high-fiving the prisoners, who chanted 'Let's Go Brandon!' -- a coded vulgarity against President Joe Biden -- as the group left.

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined at left by Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at a news conference about the treatment of people being held in the District of Columbia jail who are charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

  • Push to expand voting rights in U.S. for those held in jails

    The voting precinct could have been any one of hundreds throughout Chicago, except that these voters in the first round of the mayoral election were all wearing the same beige smocks. And the security at this polling place wasn't intended to keep disrupters and campaigners out, but the voters in.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

    Germany and the European Union announced Saturday that they have reached an agreement in their dispute over the future of cars with combustion engines, allowing the registration of new vehicles with such engines even after 2035 provided they use climate-neutral fuel only.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social