Then and now in photos: New satellite imagery from Gaza City shows buildings destroyed

As war continues between Israel and Hamas, new satellite photos released by U.S. firm Maxar Technologies depict destruction from air strikes within Gaza.

Published Tuesday, the images of four locations near to the city’s Mediterranean coast show buildings, including the Al-Sousi and Al-Gharbi West mosques, destroyed in recent days.

A release from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the same day describes an expansion of on-going strikes, with “over 2,100 terror targets across Gaza” identifed by the military.

The Maxar photos emerge as reports indicate entire neighbourhoods demolished by airstrikes Wednesday amid on-going shortages of medical supplies and fuel, the latest in a rapid series of violent exchanges between Israel and Hamas in and around Gaza since this weekend.

At the most recent tally, 2,200 lives have been lost on both sides since the war began.

Al-Gharbi West Mosque in northwest Gaza

Satellite imagery from Google (top) and Maxar Technologies (bottom, October 10, 2023) of Al-Gharbi West Mosque in northwest Gaza before and after its destruction this week.

Al-Sousi Mosque near Al-Shati Camp in Gaza

Satellite imagery from Google (top) and Maxar Technologies (bottom, October 10, 2023) of Al-Sousi Mosque near Al-Shati Camp in Gaza before and after its destruction this week. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Seaside area in North Gaza

Satellite imagery from Google (top) and Maxar Technologies (bottom, October 10, 2023) showing plumes of smoke over a seaside area in north Gaza after a large explosion this week.

Watan Tower in Gaza

Satellite imagery from Google (top) and Maxar Technologies (bottom, October 10, 2023) of Watan Tower in Gaza before and after its destruction this week. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)