World

    • The wreckage of a helicopter missing in Russia's far east is located and 17 bodies found

    In this in this Sept. 18, 2002 file photo a Mi-8 helicopter flies over the Chechen regional capital Grozny, Russia. A helicopter similar to the one pictured crashed in eastern Russia over the weekend. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev, File) In this in this Sept. 18, 2002 file photo a Mi-8 helicopter flies over the Chechen regional capital Grozny, Russia. A helicopter similar to the one pictured crashed in eastern Russia over the weekend. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev, File)
    Share

    Rescuers have located a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east with 22 people on board, officials said Sunday.

    Russia’s emergencies ministry said the bodies of 17 people have been found and that rescuers were continuing to search for the remaining occupants.

    All those on board are presumed to have died, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the Emergencies Ministry, adding that the helicopter had likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions.

    “The wreckage of the previously missing helicopter was discovered from the air. It is located at an altitude of 900 meters near the place where it was last contacted,” the emergencies ministry wrote on Telegram.

    The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region on Saturday but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency earlier said in a statement.

    It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

    The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News