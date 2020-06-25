TORONTO -- A school district employee in California is off work as police investigate whether she is the woman who surveillance video shows intentionally coughing on a baby at a frozen yogurt retailer.

In the video recorded in San Jose on June 12, a woman removes her face mask, walks up to a stroller and coughs toward the baby inside. Police have said that the woman was upset the baby's mother was "not maintaining proper social distancing."

Police released the surveillance video to the public on Monday, as they asked for help identifying the woman.

KGO-TV in San Francisco reports that police are looking into social media posts that identify the woman as a teacher in the San Jose area.

The Oak Grove School District, which operates 17 elementary and junior high schools in the area, said in a statement that one of its employees may be connected to the video.

"We are aware of an incident allegedly involving one of our employees who was videotaped coughing on a baby at a local eatery. The employee is currently off work and not providing any services to our District students," the statement read.

The boy's mother told KGO-TV that she identified the woman in a photo lineup that was shown to her by police.

