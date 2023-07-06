The UN chief calls for a robust international police force to help combat Haiti's armed gangs

A derelict car blocks a street as part of a barricade erected during the Bwa Kale movement , an initiative to fight gangs seeking to take control of their neighborhood, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) A derelict car blocks a street as part of a barricade erected during the Bwa Kale movement , an initiative to fight gangs seeking to take control of their neighborhood, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social