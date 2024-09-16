The Titan's former lead engineer says he felt pressured to get the submersible ready

A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
The lead engineer for an experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreck of the Titanic testified Monday that he felt pressured to get the vessel ready to dive and refused to pilot it.
"'I'm not getting in it,"' Tony Nissen said he told Stockton Rush, co-founder of the OceanGate company that owned the Titan submersible.
Nissen, OceanGate's former engineering director, was the first witness to testify at what is expected to be a two-week U.S. Coast Guard hearing. The Titan imploded on June 18, 2023, killing all five people on board and setting off a worldwide debate about the future of private undersea exploration.
Nissen said Rush could be difficult to work for and was often very concerned with costs and project schedules, among other issues. He said Rush would fight for what he wanted, which often changed day to day. He added that he tried to keep the clashes between the two of them behind closed doors so that others in the company wouldn't be aware.
"Most people would eventually just back down to Stockton," he said at the hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Nissen also noted that the Titan was struck by lightning during a test mission in 2018, and that might have compromised its hull. He said he was fired in 2019, the same year he wouldn't let the submersible go to the Titanic. He said he told Rush the Titan was "not working like we thought it would."
When asked if there was pressure to get the Titan into the water, he responded, "100 per cent."
The submersible later went through other tests and adjustments before its subsequent dives to the Titanic, Nissen said. But he added that he refused to pilot the Titan because he didn't trust the operations staff.
Asked if he felt the pressure from Stockton compromised safety decisions and testing, Nissen paused, then replied, "No. And that's a difficult question to answer, because given infinite time and infinite budget, you could do infinite testing."
The submersible was left exposed to the elements while in storage for seven months in 2022 and 2023, and the hull was also never reviewed by any third parties as is standard procedure, Coast Guard representatives said in their initial remarks. The absence of an independent review and the submersible's unconventional design subjected the Titan to scrutiny in the undersea exploration community.
One of the last texts from the Titan's crew to the support ship Polar Prince before the submersible imploded stated, "all good here," according to a visual re-creation presented earlier in the hearing.
The crew lost contact after an exchange of texts about the submersible's depth and weight as it descended. The Polar Prince then sent repeated messages asking if the Titan could still see the ship on its onboard display.
The ongoing Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of marine casualty investigation conducted by the Coast Guard. When the hearing concludes, recommendations will be submitted to the Coast Guard's commandant. The National Transportation Safety Board is also conducting an investigation.
"There are no words to ease the loss endured by the families impacted by this tragic incident," said Jason Neubauer of the Coast Guard Office of Investigations, who led the hearing. "But we hope that this hearing will help shed light on the cause of the tragedy and prevent anything like this from happening again."
OceanGate, based in Washington state, suspended operations after the implosion. The company's former finance director, Bonnie Carl began testifying Monday afternoon; former contractor Tym Catterson was also scheduled to appear.
Among those not on the witness list is Rush's widow, Wendy Rush, the company's communications director. Asked about her absence, spokesperson Melissa Leake said the Coast Guard would have no comment. She said it's common for a Marine Board of Investigation to "hold multiple hearing sessions or conduct additional witness depositions for complex cases."
Also scheduled to appear later in the hearing are OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein; former operations director, David Lochridge; and former scientific director, Steven Ross, according to a list compiled by the Coast Guard. Numerous guard officials, scientists, and government and industry officials are also expected to testify. The U.S. Coast Guard subpoenaed witnesses who were not government employees, Leake said.
OceanGate has no full-time employees at this time but will be represented by an attorney during the hearing, the company said in a statement. The company has been fully cooperating with the Coast Guard and NTSB investigations since they began, the statement said.
The implosion also killed veteran Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood; and British adventurer Hamish Harding.
The Titan lost contact with its support vessel about two hours after it made its final dive later. When it was reported overdue, rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to an area about 435 miles (700 kilometres) south of St. John's, Newfoundland.
The search for the submersible attracted worldwide attention, as it became increasingly unlikely that anyone could have survived the implosion. Wreckage of the Titan was subsequently found on the ocean floor about 330 yards (300 metres) off the bow of the Titanic, Coast Guard officials said.
The time frame for the investigation was initially a year, but the inquiry has taken longer. The Coast Guard said in July that the hearing would delve into "all aspects of the loss of the Titan," including both mechanical considerations as well as compliance with regulations and crewmember qualifications.
The Titan had been making voyages to the Titanic wreckage site going back to 2021.
This story has been edited to clarify that "all good here" was one of the last things heard from the submersible, not necessarily the very last thing heard.
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
A massive pipeline fire shooting a towering pillar of flame for hours over suburban Houston on Monday as first responders evacuated a surrounding neighborhood and tried to keep more nearby homes from catching fire.
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump -- even urging Iran to kill him.
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson has been found not guilty of sexual assault and committing an indecent act, concluding a trial that began in February.
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson has been found not guilty of sexual assault and committing an indecent act, concluding a trial that began in February.
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump -- even urging Iran to kill him.
A massive pipeline fire shooting a towering pillar of flame for hours over suburban Houston on Monday as first responders evacuated a surrounding neighborhood and tried to keep more nearby homes from catching fire.
Former BBC news anchor Huw Edwards, once one of the most prominent media figures in Britain, was given a suspended prison sentence Monday for indecent images of children on his phone.
The lead engineer for an experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreck of the Titanic testified Monday that he felt pressured to get the vessel ready to dive and refused to pilot it.
For many Haitian immigrants, Sunday mornings in Springfield, Ohio, are spent joyfully worshipping God as they sing and pray in their native Creole. This Sunday, they needed that uplifting balm more than ever.
A Christian pastor from California has been freed from China after nearly 20 years behind bars and is back home in the U.S., the State Department said Monday.
The fall sitting of Parliament begins Monday, as members of Parliament resume their work in the House of Commons for the first time since June.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
Liberal House leader Karina Gould lambasted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as a 'fraudster' this morning after he said the federal carbon price is going to cause a 'nuclear winter.'
Children who used the weight loss drug liraglutide in a late-stage trial lost significantly more weight than children who got a placebo, according to a new study.
Researchers have created one of the first comprehensive maps of how the brain changes throughout pregnancy, substantially improving upon understanding of an understudied field.
Ontario is proposing to further expand pharmacists' scope of practice by adding to the list of minor ailments they can assess, allowing them to administer more vaccines and order some lab tests.
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
More high-profile names in Hollywood and the entertainment world are offering their support for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. Here's a look at who has endorsed who.
Amazon is demanding that its corporate employees return to the office five days a week, a significant change from its current pandemic-era hybrid policy that requires them to be in the office just three days a week.
Politics, public opinion and salary hikes south of the border helped push Air Canada toward a deal that secures major wage gains for pilots, experts say.
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government's decision to accelerate the rollout of alcohol sales in Ontario convenience stores by a year, a deal that could see taxpayers shelling out up to $225 million to The Beer Store.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
Winning a massive lottery jackpot is a life-changing event – but B.C. residents Robert Beaulieu and Marie LePage have vowed their $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize will not change who they are as people.
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Sidney Crosby plans to remain a Pittsburgh Penguin for at least three more years.
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
Hunter the Lynx, mascot for the Edmonton Oilers, was recently ranked as the fifth-best Canadian NHL mascot – or third worst, depending on how you look at it.
A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.
Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant has given a first look at the new Dodge Chargers coming off the line. It is preparing for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona production launch.
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
British Columbia’s attorney general is urging the federal government to regulate machetes, citing multiple random and “devastating” attacks using these types of weapons in the province’s urban centres.
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
Jane's Addiction has cancelled the rest of its tour, two days before its Toronto concert, following an on-stage scuffle between bandmates.
The months-long standoff between Brampton city staff and a city councillor over a derelict building that has racked up dozens of penalties could be coming to an end soon.
Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections across the city will now face significantly steeper fines, Mayor Olivia Chow announced Monday.
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
Calgary e-scooter users will be the first in Canada to get access to Neuron Mobility's new N4 model, which includes a larger dashboard and a phone holder.
Alberta's energy minister is promising strong action to clean up the province's growing backlog of unreclaimed oil and gas sites.
Ottawa police say Quentin Dorsainvil, of Ottawa, was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. He was a young football player with the Kanata Knights, the team's president said.
It is the last week of summer, but it certainly doesn't feel that way in Brockville, Ont. Eastern Ontario is in the grip of a late summer heatwave, with temperatures approach 30 C and high humidex values.
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Residents with garbage collection this week will be the first households to face the new three-item limit when the new rules take effect.
Racial profiling is a systemic problem plaguing Montreal police, according to a judgement by Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin. But what does that mean in the lives of the victims?
Quebec's Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit involving temporary foreign workers who are suing the federal government over work permits that bind them to an employer.
The FIQ cannot ask its members to refuse to work overtime starting Thursday because such pressure tactics could jeopardize a service to which the public is entitled, the Administrative Labour Tribunal has ruled.
Alberta's energy minister is promising strong action to clean up the province's growing backlog of unreclaimed oil and gas sites.
RCMP have confirmed the identities of the victims of a "targeted" triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask.
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Halifax teenager who went missing more than two years ago.
Police have determined the suspicious deaths of two men in Windsor, N.S., earlier this month were the result of a murder-suicide.
Some Halifax-area landlords say fixed-term leases allow property owners to recoup operating costs they otherwise can't under Nova Scotia's rent cap.
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
Two Winnipeg men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Ontario man.
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
A 34-year-old man was given a 10 year prison sentence for his role in the death of a 29-year-old man who was shot 11 times outside an east Regina apartment building in 2021.
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
The builders of a Kitchener housing development are asking city council for a noise exemption that would allow them to start construction at 6 a.m.
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government's decision to accelerate the rollout of alcohol sales in Ontario convenience stores by a year, a deal that could see taxpayers shelling out up to $225 million to The Beer Store.
Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago. The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.
The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.
A 54-year-old man is recovering following an attack in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Friday night.
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, saying the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump -- even urging Iran to kill him.
Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago. The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.
Three large camping trailers near Ailsa Craig have been destroyed by fire. North Middlesex firefighters were called to Shady Pines Campground around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
A 21-year-old man accused of taking a vehicle without permission, crashing, and leaving the scene faces multiple charges.
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
The Solcz Family Foundation is giving a $15 million gift to the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
Windsor police arrested 26 people over three days as part of another initiative in the Glengarry neighbourhood.
A historic sexual assault investigation has led to charges for a 79-year-old Lakeshore resident. In June, OPP were contact about assaults that were alleged to have happened between 2003 and 2010.
British Columbia’s attorney general is urging the federal government to regulate machetes, citing multiple random and “devastating” attacks using these types of weapons in the province’s urban centres.
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake arrested a Michigan driver on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle while prohibited.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
Ontario does have a new millionaire after Friday night’s historic $75 million Lotto Max draw – but they only won $1 million. The record-breaking jackpot was not won meaning the prize money will roll over into the next draw.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.