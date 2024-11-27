World

    • The son of Norway's crown princess released from custody in rape allegations

    Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo, June 16, 2022. (Lise Aserud/NTB via AP) Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo, June 16, 2022. (Lise Aserud/NTB via AP)
    The eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was released from custody on Wednesday after his arrest last week on rape allegations, his lawyer said.

    Marius Borg Høiby, 27, is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and the son of Mette-Marit from a previous relationship. He has no royal title or official duties.

    Borg Høiby was arrested last week in Oslo on a preliminary charge of having had “sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act,” police said. In Norway, a preliminary charge comes before a formal charge and allows authorities to detain suspects during an investigation.

    At the time, the authorities did not say when the alleged rape occurred. Norwegian media reported that Borg Høiby denied the accusation.

    Prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski said on Wednesday that police had reviewed the evidence seized in connection with Borg Høiby's arrest and had conducted witness interviews.

    Oslo police said in a statement that the decision was taken not to seek the further detention of Borg Høiby. “As of now, we can no longer see that there is a risk of evidence being tampered with,” it said.

    The statement added that a police investigation has been launched into “a further matter relating to sexual offenses,” without giving details of that case.

    Øyvind Bratlien, Høiby’s defense attorney, said his client's release was “not surprising.”

    "He shouldn’t have been imprisoned at all,” Bratlien told broadcaster NRK. He later confirmed to Norwegian news agency NTB that his client had been released.

    The royal palace had no comment regarding the allegations against Borg Høiby, NTB said.

    Borg Høiby lives with the royal couple and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

    Norway’s future queen made headlines in 2001 when she married Haakon because she was a single mother whose previous companion had been convicted on drug charges.

    Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

    If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

    If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

    A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres

    Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here

    National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

    24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808 

    Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 

    Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

    Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

    Read about your rights as a victim here. ​

    • 100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

      It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    • World's oldest man dies aged 112 in England

      John Tinniswood, an Englishman born the same year the Titanic sank and who survived two world wars and two global pandemics, has died aged 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday, months after it recognized him as the world's oldest man.

