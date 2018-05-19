

CTVNews.ca





Members of the Royal Family arrived at St. George’s Chapel for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the bride journeyed from Cliveden House to Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrived just shortly after the bride’s mother Doria Ragland. Kate Middleton arrived with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are among the bridal party.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and many other members of the Royal Family joined notable celebrity guests are Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, and Idris Elba.

Check out a photo gallery of the latest guests to arrive here.

Crowds cheered soccer star David Beckham and wife Victoria, who were seen chatting in the chapel with Elton John and husband David Furnish. Pippa Middleton, sister to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was seen arriving with husband James Matthews.

Also on hand is Sarah Ferguson, former wife of Prince Andrew, and former British prime minister John Major.

Among the 600 guests are family and friends of the couple, including Markle’s Suits co-stars and Prince Harry’s royal cousins. But notably no state leaders were invited to the wedding.

Expected guests included Angelina Jolie, and Ed Sheeran. Williams posted a picture of her wedding attire on Twitter. "Ready for my friend's wedding," she wrote.