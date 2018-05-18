Meghan Markle’s former “Suits” co-stars have touched down in Windsor and they’re “ready to party.”

Or “par-tay,” specifically, according to actor Rick Hoffman, who plays lawyer Louis Litt on the show.

The royal-to-be’s former castmate told CTV’s Your Morning co-host Anne-Marie Mediwake that several of the show’s key players are in the small town for the festivities, including Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer, creator Aaron Korsh and several episode directors. But none have been able to get close to their former coworker.

“No, no, no, no. Has anybody?” Hoffman asked.

Markle, who left the USA network show in the April 25 season seven finale, has been keeping a low profile in the lead-up to the big day when she marries Prince Harry. Unlike the hurried rustic wedding of the “Suits” season finale, Saturday’s royal wedding will be an elegant affair, though Hoffman joked at first that he’ll be wearing pajamas to the ceremony.

“Don’t you worry,” he said. “This goofy guy is going to be looking very British.”

Even though Markle has left the show, the tabloid mayhem surrounding the wedding hasn’t escaped the set, he said.

“You just really can’t wrap your mind fully around it,” he said. “In Toronto, we were just shooting the other night, and people just kept coming up going ‘So, are you going to the wedding?’ It’s amazing to me, the whole thing.”

Hoffman said he and his castmates knew all along that Markle would amount to something more. The cast did a “rapid-fire” game in which questions were posed such as “Who is most likely to be a president one day?” He doesn’t recall if “royal” was actually mentioned, but Markle was on the top of all of their lists.

“We all said Meghan,” he fondly recalled.

As the small town of Windsor becomes the temporary home to thousands this weekend, Hoffman and the rest of the cast still aren’t sure if they’ll be able to speak with Markle. But he has a message for his old castmate, who he said he is “beyond proud” of.

“I’m just in wonderment and in awe. Hopefully I’ll be able to slip in there and actually say in person to her tomorrow, but I wish her nothing but the best forever and ever and ever with Mr. Harry.”

