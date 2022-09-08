From her childhood in the 1920s to present day, Queen Elizabeth II has remained a stylish icon of fashion throughout her life. In celebration of the Queen's 90th birthday, CTVNews.ca takes a look at Her Majesty's nine decades of royal fashion.



1920s

The 1920s saw an infant Princess Elizabeth enjoy a regal childhood filled with fancy smocked dresses.



1930s

By the 1930s, the princess could often be seen in matching outfits with her sister Margaret, both often wearing collared jackets and cotton dresses.



1940s

During the 1940s, Princess Elizabeth could be found wearing sophisticated summer dresses, but her most memorable look would be the Norman Hartwell designed gown she wore at her wedding to Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, in November 1947.



1950s

In the 1950s, the world saw the young princess don military fatigues, but the soon-to-be queen quickly became the most fashionable royal around, often seen wearing long coats and full skirts with nipped waists.







1960s

As the 1960s rolled in, the Queen took on a more regal look, often displaying her royal jewels and slim waist gowns.



1970s

With the 1970s, Queen Elizabeth could be seen dressed in bright long coats, worn over dresses, accompanied by brimless turban-shaped hats.



1980s

The 1980s brought a more mature and solid style for the Queen. She had a flair for strong solid colours, gloves and wide brimmed hats.



1990s

The 1990s saw Her Majesty burst onto the scene often wearing dresses featuring bright colours and bold patterns, such as polka dots and floral prints.



2000s

By the 2000s, Queen Elizabeth II took on a more tailored, consistent look, wearing long button-down coats and matching wide-brimmed hats.



2010s

Today, this modern queen can be seen in her signature hat and button-down coat. And with over eight decades of fashion under her reign and style that is always evolving, the Queen remains an icon and inspiration for many.









