

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has made his first public appearance since leaving the hospital after hip replacement surgery on April 13.

Philip was seen in a sports utility vehicle at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday. He was talking to the queen through the vehicle's open window.

Palace officials have said he plans to attend next week's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if he is well enough to do so.

The 96-year-old Philip has largely retired from public duties.