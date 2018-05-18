

The Associated Press





LONDON - Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan Markle's future father-in-law Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

The statement said Markle asked the father of the groom to perform the honour and that the Prince of Wales is "pleased to welcome Ms. Markle to the royal family in this way."

The announcement comes a day after Markle said her father would not be able to attend her wedding at St. George's Chapel due to health problems.

More to come.