Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Actress Meghan Markle participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her role on the television show, 'Suits,' in New York on Thursday, March 17, 2016. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 5:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 5:23AM EDT
LONDON - Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan Markle's future father-in-law Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.
The statement said Markle asked the father of the groom to perform the honour and that the Prince of Wales is "pleased to welcome Ms. Markle to the royal family in this way."
The announcement comes a day after Markle said her father would not be able to attend her wedding at St. George's Chapel due to health problems.
More to come.
An update on the #RoyalWedding: pic.twitter.com/wfJ6ZFyzHi— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018