The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke with royal tradition in a number of ways but perhaps the most obvious was the choice of the bride’s companion down the aisle – the future king of England and now her father-in-law.

It was the first time in modern memory that a royal bride was accompanied down the aisle by a member of the groom’s family. But Prince Charles, a last-minute substitute, was far from the most tradition-bucking choice.

That honour goes to Queen Victoria, who walked two of her daughters down the aisle in 1866 and then again in 1885, after the death of her husband Prince Albert in 1860.

It had long been rumoured that Markle was considering having her mother Doria Ragland join her as she walked into St. George’s Chapel, but ultimately chose her father Thomas Markle Sr. He backed out of attending the wedding late this week, citing poor health.

CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen tweeted that the choice of Prince Charles “was the right call” and it represents a “family welcome.”

After arriving in a vintage Rolls Royce with her mother, Markle actually walked most of the way into St. George’s chapel on her own, also a break with tradition. Prince Charles joined her when she reached the quire, where the highest members of the Royal Family were sitting.

Prince Charles then accompanied her to the altar, where Prince Harry thanked his father before turning his beaming face to his bride.

Prince Charles was widely celebrated for his agreement to play a role in the wedding.

Etalk’s Lainey Lui called the decision to have Prince Charles escort Markle “a boss PR move,“ after days of negative tabloid headlines about the bride’s father.

Vancouver resident Bev Wagner, who made the trip to Windsor for the wedding, said the move sends a strong message that the Royal Family has fully welcomed the California actress into the fold. She said it also shows a softer side to the future king that is rarely seen.

Prince Harry told the BBC in November that his father was one of the first members of his family to meet his future bride.

"The family together have been absolutely solid support," he said.

"The family has been great," Markle said at the time, adding that she was starting to feel "a part of not just the institution but also part of the family."

Prince Philip, who was able to attend his grandson’s wedding after hip replacement surgery just a few weeks ago at the age of 96, walked his sister-in-law, the late Princess Margaret, down the aisle at her wedding in 1960. Her father had died eight years before, leading to the coronation of her sister Queen Elizabeth II.

