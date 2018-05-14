

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





British journalist, TV personality and controversial figure Piers Morgan says he put Meghan Markle in the “love chariot” that whisked her away to her first date with Prince Harry.

Morgan says he met Markle in a London pub in June 2016. The two had corresponded over Twitter and when she was coming to London to watch her friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon, Markle asked Morgan if he wanted to meet, he told CTV’s Your Morning host Melissa Grelo Monday. So he invited her to his local pub, the Scarsdale Tavern in the affluent Kensington. Morgan said that everyone in the pub stopped when Markle entered.

“Who would know what a fateful night that was because she went from me here to her first proper date with Prince Harry,” he told Grelo during an interview filmed at the same table where Markle and Morgan met.

He says it was months later before he realized that.

Markle spent three or four more days in England on that trip and had two nights with Harry, according to news reports.

“Three or four months later it all came out: Harry dating actress,” said Morgan, referring to the headlines at the time. “I went, ‘Which actress? Woah, woah, woah, what?’ And then it said, ‘They befriended each other in the last week of June when she was here to see her friend Serena Williams playing tennis.’”

Then the story said where the couple had their first date. Morgan says he knew that’s where Markle was going because he had put her in an Uber to that address.

“So, literally, I was cupid. I put her in the love chariot, which was a pretty rough old Uber, actually, but the love chariot to go and see Harry.”

Now, almost two years later, Prince Harry and Markle will marry Saturday in the chapel of Windsor Castle.

Morgan is a polarizing personality on both sides of the pond long criticized for his journalism, his behaviour on social media, and for his support of U.S. President Donald Trump. He has covered the Royal Family for decades, going back to the days of Diana, Princess of Wales. He was a writer and editor for several London tabloids, including The Sun, News of the World and the Daily Mirror, where he was in charge during the infamous phone hacking scandal.

While Morgan takes some pride for his role in the royal union, he says Prince Harry is likely responsible for Markle never speaking to Morgan again.

“Because I have imagined the conversation when they went on a proper date the next night was something like: ‘So do you know anyone in Britain?’ said Harry. And she probably went, ‘Oh, yeah, I know this great guy called Piers Morgan.’ And he went, ‘What! What! You know this guy who used to run newspapers? You can never speak to him again. And she never did.’”

Morgan’s conversation with Melissa Grelo continues on Your Morning Tuesday when he will dish about the difficult relationship between the media and the monarchy.