The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend their first post-wedding royal engagement to kick off the 70th birthday celebrations of Prince Charles Tuesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are postponing their honeymoon for some royal duty, carrying out their first official engagements as husband and wife. The couple stayed out of the public eye Sunday, the day after millions around the world watched their nuptials. Their honeymoon destination has yet to be announced.

The newlyweds will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace at 11 am EDT in Prince Charles’ honour, six months ahead of his birthday of Nov. 14. But May is seen as a more fitting date for a British garden party than dreary, cold November.

The party, which will be held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace and attended by nearly 6,000 guests, will honour the heir to the throne’s nearly 400 patronages, 20 military affiliations and the charities that he supports.