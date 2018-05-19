

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s seven-year-old twin boys, Brian and John, helped Meghan Markle make a grand entrance as she made her way up the steps of St. George’s chapel to marry her prince.

The Mulroney boys rode with Markle in the vintage Rolls Royce that carried her from her hotel to Windsor Castle. As the bride emerged from the car to the thunderous applause of fans lining the street, the Mulroney boys fanned out behind her to assist her with her long train.

The adorable twins smiled as they straightened the veil’s train and lifted it up behind Markle as she carefully walked up the stairs to the chapel. Markle’s veil was secured by the Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by the Queen. Her simple boat-neck wedding gown was designed by Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller, Kensington Palace announced.

In the tradition of British weddings, the bridal party consisted of children instead of adult friends as is the custom in North America. The bridesmaids included Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren along with Markle’s goddaughters Remi and Ryan Litt.

Along with Brian and John Mulroney, the pageboys consisted of Prince George, and Prince Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer.