

CTVNews.ca Staff





With a shared passion for philanthropy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked their wedding guests to forsake gifts in favour of charitable donations.

After their May 19 nuptials, Markle is also expected to play a major role at The Royal Foundation.

Established in 2009, “The Royal Foundation is the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry,” its website states. Markle will soon be named its fourth Principal Patron.

“I see it as a huge opportunity,” the Foundation’s CEO, Lorraine Heggessey, told CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme outside the group’s Kensington Palace headquarters.

“We will indeed be supporting Ms. Markle’s areas of interests -- so the things that she feels passionately about, we will develop for her.”

The Foundation currently focuses its efforts on activities involving the armed forces, young people, conservation and mental health.

“Part of our mission statement is that we change mindsets and we tackle difficult social challenges to bring about change,” Heggessey explained. “I think from a young age, Ms. Markle was doing that and she’ll have the opportunity to do more of that with us.”

The two have already met several times, Heggessey added. Heggessey described Markle as “wonderful,” “passionate,” and “very focused.”

“She is relishing the thought that she will now have a platform, an even bigger platform than she had as an actress, where she can bring about social change,” Heggessey said. “She’s the kind of person who wants to, I think, get involved, roll up her sleeves, really get under the skin of an issue, and think, ‘Okay, now what is it I can do that is going to make a difference in this particular area?’ And that’s what we will work with her to do.”