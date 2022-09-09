King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s “lifelong service,” as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
Charles, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role of king, addressed a nation grieving the only British monarch most people alive today had ever known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself.
He spoke of his “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, calling her an inspiration.
“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,” he said in the recorded, nine-and-a-half-minute address, delivered with a framed photo of the queen on a desk in front of him.
“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I, too, now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” he said.
The king’s speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people attended a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.
As the country began a 10-day mourning period, people around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
In London and at military sites across the United Kingdom, cannons fired 96 shots in an elaborate, 16-minute salute marking each year of the queen’s life.
The widespread admiration for Elizabeth in Britain and across its former colonies was occasionally mixed with scorn for the institution and the imperial history she symbolized.
Charles, who became the monarch immediately upon his mother's death, will be formally proclaimed king at a ceremony on Saturday. He is expected to tour the United Kingdom in the coming days.
The queen's coffin will be brought to London, where she will lie in state before a funeral at Westminster Abbey, expected around Sept. 19.
On the king’s first full day of duties, Charles left Balmoral and flew to London for a meeting with Truss, appointed by the queen just two days before her death.
He arrived at Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s London home, for the first time as sovereign, emerging from the official state Bentley limousine alongside Camilla, the queen consort, to shouts from the crowd of “Well done, Charlie!” and the singing of the national anthem, now called “God Save the King.” One woman gave him a kiss on the cheek.
Under intense scrutiny and pressure to show he can be both caring and regal, Charles walked slowly past flowers heaped at the palace gates for his mother. The mood was both grieving and celebratory.
The seismic change of monarch comes at a time when many Britons are facing an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.
In his speech, Charles looked to both the past - noting his mother's unwavering “dedication and devotion as sovereign” - and the future, seeking to strike a reassuring note of constancy.
He reflected on how the country had changed during the queen's reign into a society “of many cultures and many faiths” while “our values have remained, and must remain, constant.”
He spoke of his son Prince William, now heir to the throne and formally given the title that Charles long held, Prince of Wales.
“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said, referring to the couple's work on homelessness, mental health and other issues.
And he struck a note of reconciliation after a raw family rift when he said, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”
Prince Harry and wife Meghan have been in a tense relationship with the royal family since they stepped away from their official duties and left the country in 2020, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the biracial American actress.
As the second Elizabethan Age came to a close, throngs of people arrived all day to grieve together and lay flowers outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.
Finance worker Giles Cudmore said the queen had “just been a constant through everything, everything good and bad.”
At Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, mourner April Hamilton stood with her young daughter, struggling to hold back tears.
“It's just such a momentous change that is going to happen,” she said. “I'm trying to hold it together today.”
Many sporting and cultural events were canceled as a mark of respect, and some businesses - including Selfridges department store and the Legoland amusement park - shut their doors. The Bank of England postponed its meeting by a week.
Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of constancy in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and upheaval in her family, including the messy divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
The public's affection for the queen had helped sustain support for the monarchy amid complaints in some quarters that it had outlived its usefulness. But Charles does not command that kind of popularity.
“Charles can never replace her, you know,” said 31-year-old Londoner Mariam Sherwani.
Like many, she referred to Elizabeth as a grandmother figure. Others compared her to their mothers, or great-grandmothers.
But around the world, her passing revealed conflicting emotions about the nation and institutions she represented.
In Ireland, some soccer fans cheered.
In India, once the “jewel in the crown” of the British empire, entrepreneur Dhiren Singh described his own personal sadness at her death, but added, “I do not think we have any place for kings and queens in today's world.”
For some, Elizabeth was a queen whose coronation glittered with shards of a stunning 3,106-carat diamond pulled from grim southern African mines, a monarch who inherited an empire they resented.
Across Africa, nations rejected British rule and chose independence in her first decade on the throne.
Associated Press writer Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, and AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
King Charles names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Elizabeth era.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein looking forward to working with King Charles
The leader of the Sinn Fein party in Northern Ireland looks forward to working with Britain's King Charles and urged fellow Irish nationalists to be respectful as their unionist neighbours mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, she said on Friday.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
Canada
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old
Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.
-
Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.4 per cent in August as economy loses 40K jobs
Canada's unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in August, ticking up for the first time in seven months as the economy begins to slow.
-
Jasper National Park trapping bears that moved into town, may need to 'destroy' animals that return
After trying a number of hazing strategies, officials will begin trapping and removing about 10 bears from the Jasper townsite in Jasper National Park.
-
Haze from U.S. wildfires prompts air quality statements in southern B.C.
Haze from wildfires burning in Washington state, Idaho and the British Columbia Interior is expected to create smoky skies across much of southern B.C. over the weekend.
-
Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say
Canada will accept some 1,000 Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of their homeland and have been held for months in a makeshift refugee center in the United Arab Emirates awaiting resettlement to the United States and elsewhere, seven sources said.
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
World
-
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
Bells tolled around Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honour Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new King.
-
Slain Memphis teacher never finished her morning run. More than 2,000 people will finish it for her
Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran more than 13 kilometres during the predawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week.
-
U.S., NATO note Ukraine army gains but see war dragging on
Ukraine's armed forces have made significant early gains in their counter-offensive against Russian troops in southern and eastern Ukraine but fighting appears set to drag on for months, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO said Friday.
-
Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area
Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the countries' defence ministries said.
-
Georgia probe into Trump examines chaplain's role in election meddling
Steve Lee, an Illinois police chaplain, is under scrutiny in a criminal investigation into alleged election interference by Trump and his allies in Georgia, according to a Reuters source with direct knowledge of the probe.
-
China shuns cooperation with UN rights office over report
China can't cooperate with the UN human rights office after it released a report criticizing Beijing's policies against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in western Xinjiang, a top Chinese diplomat said Friday.
Politics
-
Tories to announce next leader 'with a revised program' reflecting Queen's death
The Conservative party says the event announcing the next leader scheduled for Saturday will go ahead as planned, but in a more muted way.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Elton John responds to news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Sir Elton John has spoken out following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.
-
'Our beloved Queen is dead': British newspaper front pages day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's a look at how British newspapers are commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
-
Ana de Armas cries as 'Blonde' receives 14-minute standing ovation in Venice
Ana de Armas grew emotional at the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic, 'Blonde,' at the Venice Film Festival.
Business
-
Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.4 per cent in August as economy loses 40K jobs
Canada's unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in August, ticking up for the first time in seven months as the economy begins to slow.
-
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?
Canadians are used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II on their money, but that could change following the death of the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state.
-
Dollarama posts higher sales, profit as shoppers seek cheaper prices amid inflation
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. posted higher sales and profit in its latest quarter as Canadian consumers sought out cheaper prices amid inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
-
Who gets the Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
-
Woman kisses King Charles III on the cheek outside Buckingham Palace
Greeting members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, King Charles III shook hands with well-wishers and even received a kiss on the cheek from one woman.
Sports
-
Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to the Queen
The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday.
-
Pogba's brother denies extortion attempt against France star
The brother of French soccer star Paul Pogba denied Friday that he took part in extortion attempts against the Juventus midfielder.
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.