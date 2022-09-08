In Pictures: The Queen with Canadian prime ministers

Queen Elizabeth II has visited Canada numerous times over her lifetime.

She made her inaugural trip in 1951 as Princess Elizabeth, after her marriage to Prince Philip.

As monarch, she made 22 official visits to Canada, her first in 1953 and her last in 2010.

Her longest Canadian visit was in 1959, where she and Prince Philip visited every province and territory over 45 days.

From Louis St. Laurent to Justin Trudeau, the Queen has met with most Canadian prime ministers during her reign.

See some photos over the years below.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent in 1951. (Library and Archives Canada via UELAC)

Queen Elizabeth II (left) looks down from atop the mini-rail at Expo 67 July 3, 1967, during her tour of the site with Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson. (CP PHOTO/Stf)

Queen Elizabeth II, then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau (C) and Prince Philip walk along the pier after arriving in Vancouver, on March 9, 1983 aboard the Royal yacht Britannia from Victoria. (Nick Didlick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Pierre Trudeau pirouettes behind Queen Elizabeth II during a May 7, 1977, picture session at Buckingham Palace in London, England. (Doug Ball / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Opposition Leader Joe Clark and wife Maureen McTeer say good-bye to Queen Elizabeth II at Ottawa airport shortly before she flies to the Bahamas, Oct. 19, 1977. RCMP Commissioner is the to right of Ms. McTeer and Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau is at the extreme left. (CP PHOTO/Fred Chartrand)

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with former prime minister John Diefenbaker as former Gov.-Gen. Roland Michener (centre) looks on, soon after her arrival in Ottawa, Oct. 14, 1979. Both men have been strong supporters of the monarchy. (CP PHOTO)

Queen Elizabeth II arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, ON., Sept. 26, 1984, with Governor General Jeanne Sauve, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and Mila Mulroney. (CP PHOTO/Ron Poling)

Queen Elizabeth II toasts with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in Quebec City on Oct.23, 1987. (CP Photo/ Ron Poling)

Queen Elizabeth II waves to supporters as she walks off the stage with Prime Minister Jean Chretien following Canada Day Ceremonies in Ottawa on July 1, 1997. (Tom Hanson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she arrives with Prime Minister Jean Chretien at the Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit Friday, Oct. 4, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth II, left, arrives with Prime Minister Paul Martin at an official dinner in Edmonton, Alta., Tuesday May 24, 2005. (CP PHOTO/Jeff McIntosh)

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Prime Minister Stephen Harper as they take part in Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, July 1, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Queen Elizabeth walks with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper as she arrives to take part in Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday July 1, 2010. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau meets Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a private audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday Nov. 25, 2015. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)