In Pictures: Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey

Photographs captured the solemnity of mourners at a funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday, which brought to an end 12 days of national mourning in the United Kingdom.

A crowd listens to the State Funeral Service of Queen Elizabeth II on Horse Guards Avenue in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (David Davies/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III and Prince William salute as they attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William, Prince of Wales, right, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service of Queen Elizabeth II in London. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried from Westminster Abbey after the funeral service in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Marc Aspland/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey, followed by King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

The coffin is placed near the altar at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP)

A general view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, is placed in Westminster Abbey in central London, for the funeral service, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Martin Rickett/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Horse Guards Avenue following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (David Davies/Pool Photo via AP)

Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex stand after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the public listen to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Members of the public listen to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in central London on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

A general view of Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police along The Mall during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall and around the Queen Victoria Memorial in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)