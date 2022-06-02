In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II over the years
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London.
Then-Princess Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten, the son of Princess Alice of Battenberg and Prince Andrew of Greece, in Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. They were married for nearly 74 years when he died on April 9, 2021 at age 99.
She ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952 after her father, King George VI, died while she was on a royal tour in Kenya. Her Coronation took place on June 2, 1953, and was broadcast on television around the world.
The Queen is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in history.
She has four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. She has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London, June. 2, 1953. (AP / Leslie Priest)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London, June. 2, 1953. (AP / Leslie Priest)
Queen Elizabeth II, seated on the throne, receives the fealty of the Archbishop of Canterbury, centre with back to camera, the Bishop of Durham, left and the Bishop of Bath and Wells, during her Coronation in Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953. (AP)
Queen Elizabeth II, seated on the throne, receives the fealty of the Archbishop of Canterbury, centre with back to camera, the Bishop of Durham, left and the Bishop of Bath and Wells, during her Coronation in Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953. (AP)
Prince Charles and Princess Anne with their parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their return from the Commonwealth tour, May 15, 1954. (PA, File)
Prince Charles and Princess Anne with their parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their return from the Commonwealth tour, May 15, 1954. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. Eric Knightley Chetwode Hamilton, after the funeral service for her father, the late King George VI, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, Feb. 15, 1952. (AP)
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. Eric Knightley Chetwode Hamilton, after the funeral service for her father, the late King George VI, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, Feb. 15, 1952. (AP)
Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the couple's London residence at Clarence House, on Aug. 1951. (Eddie Worth / AP)
Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the couple's London residence at Clarence House, on Aug. 1951. (Eddie Worth / AP)
This undated handout photo provided by HM The Queen shows the then Princess Elizabeth with a bird on her arm, in Britain. Rare footage of Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been shared to celebrate her 90th birthday. (HM The Queen via AP)
This undated handout photo provided by HM The Queen shows the then Princess Elizabeth with a bird on her arm, in Britain. (HM The Queen via AP)
In this 1927 photo, Princess Elizabeth is taken for a ride in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with her cousin, the honourable Gerald Lascelles, right, son of Princess Royal. (AP Photo)
In this 1927 photo, Princess Elizabeth is taken for a ride in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with her cousin, the honourable Gerald Lascelles, right, son of Princess Royal. (AP Photo)
Prince Charles, foreground left, the eight-month-old son of Princess Elizabeth of England, left, and his father Philip, pose for a photo, on the Windlesham Moor, their summer residence, in Ascot, England, July 18, 1949. (AP Photo)
Prince Charles, foreground left, the eight-month-old son of Princess Elizabeth of England, left, and his father Philip, pose for a photo, on the Windlesham Moor, their summer residence, in Ascot, England, July 18, 1949. (AP Photo)
Princess Elizabeth, centre, holds her daughter, Princess Anne, in Buckingham Palace, with her mother Elizabeth at right and grandmother Mary at left, after her christening, Oct. 21, 1950. (AP Photo)
Princess Elizabeth, centre, holds her daughter, Princess Anne, in Buckingham Palace, with her mother Elizabeth at right and grandmother Mary at left, after her christening, Oct. 21, 1950. (AP Photo)
This July 10, 1947 official photo shows then-Princess Elizabeth and her fiancé, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in London. (AP Photo)
This July 10, 1947 official photo shows then-Princess Elizabeth and her fiancé, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in London. (AP Photo)
Then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, centre, joins the royal family, from left, then-Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, England, on VE Day, May 8, 1945. (AP Photo)
Then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, centre, joins the royal family, from left, then-Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, England, on VE Day, May 8, 1945. (AP Photo)
Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II as they meet at the Vatican, Oct. 17, 2000. (AP / Alessandro Bianchi)
Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II as they meet at the Vatican, Oct. 17, 2000. (AP / Alessandro Bianchi)
Queen Elizabeth II, left, and the Queen Mother leaving church by horse drawn carriage on the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, July 27, 2000. (Stefan Rousseau / PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, left, and the Queen Mother leaving church by horse drawn carriage on the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, July 27, 2000. (Stefan Rousseau / PA)
South African President Nelson Mandela as he waves to crowds as he sits next to Queen Elizabeth II in a an open carriage on the way to Buckingham Palace at the start of his four day State visit to Britain, Tuesday July 9 1996.(AP / Louisa Buller)
South African President Nelson Mandela as he waves to crowds as he sits next to Queen Elizabeth II in a an open carriage on the way to Buckingham Palace at the start of his four day State visit to Britain, Tuesday July 9 1996.(AP / Louisa Buller)
Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Queen Elizabeth II as they smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London, Aug. 4, 1987. (AP / Martin Cleaver)
Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Queen Elizabeth II as they smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London, Aug. 4, 1987. (AP / Martin Cleaver)
Queen Elizabeth II, with Chief Instructor, Small Arms Corp LT Col George Harvey, firing the last shot on a standard SA 80 rifle when she attended the centenary of the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, July 9, 1993. (Tim Ockenden / PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, with Chief Instructor, Small Arms Corp LT Col George Harvey, firing the last shot on a standard SA 80 rifle when she attended the centenary of the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, July 9, 1993. (Tim Ockenden / PA)
U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, as they go horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle, England, June 8, 1982. (AP / Bob Daugherty)
U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, as they go horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle, England, June 8, 1982. (AP / Bob Daugherty)
Queen Elizabeth II sitting with her corgis, at Virginia Water to watch competitors, including Prince Philip in the Marathon of the European Driving Championship, part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, May 12, 1973. (PA, File)
Queen Elizabeth II sitting with her corgis, at Virginia Water to watch competitors, including Prince Philip in the Marathon of the European Driving Championship, part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, May 12, 1973. (PA)
From left to right, Queen Elizabeth II, baby Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh, in the gardens of Frogmore House, Windsor, England, as they celebrate the Queen's 39th birthday, April 21, 1965. (PA File)
From left to right, Queen Elizabeth II, baby Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh, in the gardens of Frogmore House, Windsor, England, as they celebrate the Queen's 39th birthday, April 21, 1965. (PA)
From left to right, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales after the christening ceremony of Prince Harry in London, Dec. 21, 1984. (PA, File)
From left to right, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales after the christening ceremony of Prince Harry in London, Dec. 21, 1984. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. (AP)
Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. (AP)
Queen Elizabeth on the throne centre, in House of Lords during the opening of Parliament on the Queen's 40th birthday, April 21, 1966. (PA, File)
Queen Elizabeth on the throne centre, in House of Lords during the opening of Parliament on the Queen's 40th birthday, April 21, 1966. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the Bedaling Pass, on the Great Wall of China, on the third day of their State Visit to China, Oct. 14, 1986. (Ron Bell / PA)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the Bedaling Pass, on the Great Wall of China, on the third day of their State Visit to China, Oct. 14, 1986. (Ron Bell / PA)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are surround by their family in Buckingham Palace, in London, on the occasion of the royal couple's silver wedding, Nov. 20, 1972. (AP Photo)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are surround by their family in Buckingham Palace, in London, on the occasion of the royal couple's silver wedding, Nov. 20, 1972. (AP Photo)
In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace Friday April 16, 2021, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003. (The Countess of Wessex/Buckingham Palace via AP)
In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace Friday April 16, 2021, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003. (The Countess of Wessex/Buckingham Palace via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II sitting in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace in London looking at some of the cards which have been sent to her for her 80th birthday, April 20, 2006. (Fiona Hanson / PA)
Queen Elizabeth II sitting in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace in London looking at some of the cards which have been sent to her for her 80th birthday, April 20, 2006. (Fiona Hanson / PA)
From left, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London.(AP Photo / Frank Augstein)
From left, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London.(AP Photo / Frank Augstein)
Queen Elizabeth II, on the day she becomes Britain's longest reigning monarch, waves from a train carriage window at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2015. (Danny Lawson / PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, on the day she becomes Britain's longest reigning monarch, waves from a train carriage window at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2015. (Danny Lawson / PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, right, Prince Charles, left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, centre, Prince William, background left and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit. (Jack Hill/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II, right, Prince Charles, left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, centre, Prince William, background left and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit. (Jack Hill/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II, at centre left, and from left, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Queen Elizabeth II, at centre left, and from left, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II views the garden border after receiving a Duke of Edinburgh rose, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday June 9, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II views the garden border after receiving a Duke of Edinburgh rose, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday June 9, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, holds flowers as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, holds flowers as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Live coverage of Ontario election with only hours to go before polls close
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Canada
-
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
-
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
-
Live coverage of Ontario election with only hours to go before polls close
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
-
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
-
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
World
-
Alleged gang-rape of woman on moving train sparks anger in Pakistan
The alleged gang-rape of a woman on a moving train has sparked anger in Pakistan, putting the spotlight on the South Asian nation's poor record with women's rights.
-
Colombian drug lord 'the chess player' dies behind bars in U.S.
Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, an elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a U.S. prison, his lawyer said Wednesday.
-
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
-
Buffalo gunman pleads not guilty to domestic terror charge
The white gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Thursday to hate-motivated domestic terrorism and other charges. A prosecutor called the evidence against him overwhelming.
-
DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to serial killer
The remains of a teenager who went missing nearly 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology, and detectives believe she may have been slain by a police officer who was also a serial killer.
-
UN says Yemen's warring parties agree to renew truce
The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen's warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. The development offered a glimmer of hope for the country, plagued by eight years of civil war, though significant obstacles remain to lasting peace.
Politics
-
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
-
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
-
Bill to create Canada Disability Benefit reintroduced but with few details
The federal government has reintroduced legislation to create a monthly benefit cheque for working-age Canadians with disabilities but Ottawa still can't say who will qualify, how much they'd get or when the cheques will start flowing.
Health
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
-
Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later
Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women will face even more hurdles in some parts of the country, and may have to travel to another state to get an abortion.
-
Study ties increasing depression in mothers to their child's risk of behavioural issues
A new American study has found a link between mothers who experience rising levels of depression prior to becoming pregnant until the months following birth, and their children's risk of developing behavioural issues.
Sci-Tech
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
Entertainment
-
Stormy Daniels fraud nets Michael Avenatti a 4-year sentence
Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds.
-
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial ask to review testimony of complainant's friend
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard have asked to review the testimony of a friend of one of the complainants, hours after telling the court they could not reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.
-
'Top Gun: Maverick' brings back the Taiwan flag after controversy
'Top Gun: Maverick' is now showing Taiwan's official flag after an outcry, putting its release in mainland China in jeopardy.
Business
-
Deputy Bank of Canada governor warns key interest rate could rise above previous target of 3 per cent
One day after raising the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent, the Bank of Canada is warning Canadians that rates could rise above previously targeted levels in order to deal with what the bank calls 'entrenched inflation.'
-
S&P/TSX composite recovers in broad rally on signs that rate hikes starting to work
Technology and materials led a broad rally that drove Canada's main stock index higher as investors continued to digest the Bank of Canada's hawkish comments as they look for signs that higher interest rates are starting to slow the economy and tame inflation.
-
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices and the resulting inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
-
Scripps spelling bee contestants thrown by multiple choice questions
An onstage vocabulary round during Wednesday's Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals introduced an element of randomness into the venerable competition, forcing spellers to demonstrate a different skill set and knocking out some of the bee's most accomplished competitors.
-
Cape Breton teen pays costume tribute to 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach
Mattea Roach's 23 straight wins — at 23-years-old — captured the country's imagination, including that of a 16-year-old high school student in Cheticamp, N.S.
Sports
-
Women's tennis has less 'appeal' than men's, says French Open 1st female director Amelie Mauresmo
Amelie Mauresmo, a former No. 1 player who is in her first year as the French Open's first female tournament director, said Wednesday that nine of the 10 night sessions at Roland Garros involved men's matches because women's tennis currently has less 'appeal.'
-
RBC drops Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell as sponsors
The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London. The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back.
-
Ukraine beats Scotland 3-1 in World Cup qualifying playoff
Ukraine's emotion-filled quest to qualify for the World Cup amid an ongoing war moved past the first hurdle with a 3-1 win over Scotland on Wednesday in a pulsating playoff semifinal.
Autos
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented US$3.1 million cheque for Sunday's victory.