Adjust your fascinator and straighten your tie, because the big day for royal watchers is finally here. This morning, Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle to greet her prince, Harry, for a royal wedding unlike any other.

With the sun shining brightly this morning in Windsor, many of the 600 wedding guests have begun arriving for the occasion, with the men wearing morning suits or uniforms, and the ladies in their finery with hats and heels.

Highlights so far:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive new titles: Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Wedding guests include Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham

The ceremony begins at 7 a.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey, actors Idris Elba and George Clooney, singer Elton John, and Victoria and David Beckham are among those now taking their seats inside St. George's Chapel, rubbing shoulders with royalty as sunlight streams in through the chapel's many stained glass windows.

In the narrow streets of Windsor, thousands of excited fans of the happy couple have gathered, some draped in Union Jacks, others waving U.S. flags. All are hoping to catch a glimpse of the man who is sixth in line to the British throne and his new Hollywood bride when they tour the town after the service.

Also on scene for the huge event is a heavy police presence. Hundreds of officers armed with semi-automatic weapons and sniffer dogs are patrolling the streets, while police snipers are stationed on nearby roofs, equipped with scopes and binoculars to scan the scene.

On the grounds of Windsor Castle are 2,640 members of the public who were specially invited by the happy couple to get as close to a front-row view as possible, including charity volunteers, war veterans, and dozens of members of the royal households.

When the ceremony begins at noon local time (7 a.m. ET), Markle will be breaking new ground by walking down most of the aisle of St. George's Chapel.

She will arrive at the church with her mother, Doria Ragland, and then begin the march down the aisle accompanied by six young bridesmaids and four pageboys. Only when she reaches the quire of the 15th century chapel will she be joined by her father-in-law-to-be, Prince Charles, who will offer a supporting elbow.

Among those page boys and bridesmaids will be 7-year-old Brian and John Mulroney and four-year-old Ivy Mulroney, the children of Canadians Jessica and Ben Mulroney. Jessica is a fashion stylist and close friend to Markle, while Ben is co-host of CTV's "Your Morning" and anchor at "Etalk."

Markle's father, Thomas Markle, had been expected to walk his daughter down the aisle, but Kensington Palace announced Friday that he would be unable to attend the nuptials due to illness.

Also in attendance, of course, will be Harry’s 92-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke's attendance had been in question, since the 96-year-old has largely retired from public duties and has been out of the public eye in recent weeks.

The service will be led by the Dean of Windsor bishop David Conner, and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Michael Bruce Curry, the American presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, will deliver the address.

Shortly before the wedding began, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II has conferred Prince Harry with the title of the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Markle will become the Duchess of Sussex.

The palace also revealed that Markle will wear a wedding ring fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, gifted to her by the Queen. Prince Harry will buck royal tradition and wear a wedding ring as well; his will be a platinum band with a textured finish.

Following the ceremony, family members will gather on the steps of the chapel to see the newlyweds off as they climb into a horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage for a 15- to 25-minute-long procession through the streets of Windsor.

With files from The Associated Press