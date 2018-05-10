With the royal wedding mere days away, local businesses in Windsor are preparing to mark the high-profile event with festivities fit for a royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in Windsor, approximately 30 kilometres west of London, on Saturday, May 19.

Windsor, a town of 32,000 people and home to the 1,000-year-old royal residence of Windsor Castle, is expected to welcome as many as 100,000 visitors for the wedding day.

One eatery, the Windsor Grill, is launching a special menu for the weekend of the wedding day that the British government has deemed a “day of national celebration.”

Among the royal items on the menu, a Canadian ingredient pays homage to Meghan Markle’s years living in Canada: the Grey Owl Goat’s cheese, from Quebec’s Fromagerie Le Detour, which is believed to be the bride-to-be’s favourite.

“With Meghan Markle being American but (having) lived in Canada for a while, I’ve sourced things like Grey Owl Goat’s cheese … apparently it’s Meghan Markle’s favourite cheese, or so the internet says,” Windsor Grill Owner and Chef Patron David Wilby told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

“I managed to get some . … You can’t normally buy some in this country.”

The menu will also feature seared tuna Nicoise, linguine with slow-cooked courgettes, lemon and goat cheese, twists on what are believed to be Markle’s favourite meals.

Not to forget the groom-to-be, the restaurant will also be featuring cottage pies and smoked haddock and salmon fish cakes, which are rumoured to be Prince Harry’s favourite meals.

For dessert, the restaurant will also be offering an elderflower and lemon dessert, a nod to the royal wedding cake being made by celebrated pastry chef Claire Ptak, the owner of the London-based Violet Bakery.

Wilby has also sourced two rare wines, named Elizabeth and Philip, which were first produced when the couple visited the wine estate during a royal visit, he told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

Also on the drinks list, include an Australian sparkling rose wine, called the Ginger Prince; as well as a limited edition craft beer from a local brewery, called Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot, a sequel to the first version first made in 2011 to commemorate the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

The pale ale combines British and American hops, barley grown locally on the Royal Farms in Windsor -- and a finishing touch of champagne yeast, to produce an “intense and distinctive tropical fruit aroma including mango, lychees and passion fruit.”

And on Saturday, the day of the wedding, the restaurant will be selling bacon and sausage sandwiches to royal-watchers joining in the morning’s festivities on the street.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph has reported the royal couple is expected to have their wedding reception catered by Table Talk. Prince William and Kate Middleton also reportedly use Table Talk to cater their wedding in 2011 wedding.

“Whilst we are sure the catering will be spectacular at the castle, Prince Harry and Ms Markle should be comforted to know that we have some of their favourites ready should they wish to pop out for a bit,” Wilby said in a statement.