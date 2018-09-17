Duchess of Sussex supports Grenfell fire charity cookbook
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. (Jenny Zarins/Kensington Palace via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 12:57PM EDT
LONDON -- The Duchess of Sussex is giving her backing to a cookbook from a community kitchen set up in the aftermath of London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire.
The former Meghan Markle has written a foreword to a volume of recipes from the Hubb Community Kitchen. It was set up by women displaced when fire destroyed the west London high-rise in June 2017, killing 72 people.
The recipes from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and beyond reflect the diversity of the local community.
The duchess wrote that the community kitchen "is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together" and "creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy."
Kensington Palace said Monday that proceeds from "Together: Our Community Cookbook" will go toward keeping the kitchen open and helping it expand.
The Royal Family shared this video on YouTube: