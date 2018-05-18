WINDSOR — When guests raise a glass to the newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday, they may well be taking a sip of English sparkling wine made from grapes produced on her Windsor Great Park Estate.

Indeed, the Queen is perhaps Britain’s biggest landowner to join the booming business, renting out seven acres of her land outside Windsor Castle to Tony Laithwaite, a winemaker and wine merchant, whose Windsor Great Park Vineyard produces English Quality Sparkling Wine.

In a way, you could say the Queen is reviving the family business. Vines grew on the grounds of Windsor Castle in the 12th century during the reign of Henry II and Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine (whose duchy included Bordeaux).

And if the Savoy’s American Bar, arguably the world’s best cocktail bar, is using English sparkling wine as one of the components in its special £24.00 ($42) Royal Welcome cocktail, alongside Bombay Sapphire gin, yuzu, and Champagne syrup, it’s clear that it is having a moment.

Perhaps the greatest testament to its popularity, all 3,000 bottles of sparkling wine from the Queen’s Windsor Great Park estate were quickly scooped up, despite not being readily available at high street wine merchants.

Today, I visited Laithwaite at a vineyard in the countryside alongside CTV News correspondent Jill Macyshon and cameraman David Brunet.

Laithwaite is not only an acclaimed British winemaker but also the man who planted the seed of the idea for the Queen’s Windsor Great Park estate to grow the grapes to make English sparkling wine.

The idea to rent the land, he recounted, grew out of a conversation with the head of the guard at Windsor Castle, Maj. Gen. Sir Michael Hobbs, Governor of the Military Knights, who brought up the notion to Prince Philip, who has held the title of Ranger of Windsor Great Park for more than 65 years.

“Things went along and presentations were made and … we got the OK and went to see the chap in charge of the Park,” said Laithwaite who grew up in Windsor and also started his company in the town.

Soon enough, the Queen was leasing out a small area of her 15,000-acre estate outside Windsor Castle to grow the grapes that make the sparkling wine.

With help from Champagne friends, Laithwaite’s planted Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier — three traditional Champagne grapes.

While naysayers may scoff at sparkling wine coming out of England, wine producers dismiss criticism, saying the climate is now ideal, due to warmer temperature climbing north and growing season becoming longer.

“Over the last 20 years, climate’s changed, our climate in this country is now very similar to the climate in Champagne 20 years ago. And 20 years ago they were making very nice Champagne,” Laithwaite, who grew up in Windsor, told CTVNews.ca.

The tiny, sheltered region in the short stretch of the Thames Valley where the Chalk Chiltern Hills meet the "Thames Terraces" has the warmest summers in mainland Britain, Laithwaite said.

“You’ve got the soil, you’ve got the climate, and the know-how.” The only thing they don’t have, is the name Champagne, as only wine produced in France's Champagne region can hold that distinction.

Laithwaite said he can’t say for sure if the Queen and Prince Philip have tried the wine, but their head sommelier has certainly purchased some.

“They have a French guy who buys the wines for the royal palaces and he’s been to the vineyard and he seems to like it.”

Whether the royal wedding guests will be making a toast with the sparkling wine, it’s anyone’s guess, but there’s a good possibility.

“It’s a very small vineyard. There wouldn’t be enough for any of the big dos, but a small, little drinks affair? Why not?”

Laithwaite said: “Who knows? I can’t possibly say but I would think so.”

Cheers to that.

Watch CTVNews.ca’s full interview with Laithwaite here: https://www.facebook.com/CTVNews/videos/2062624587112790/​