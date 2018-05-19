

CTVNews.ca Staff





Adjust your fascinator and straighten your tie because the big day for royal watchers is finally here. This morning, Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle to greet her prince, Harry, for a royal wedding unlike any other.

With the morning sun shining brightly on this important day, thousands of fans of the happy couple have already gathered in the narrow streets of Windsor, some draped in Union Jacks, others waving U.S. flags. All are there hoping to catch a glimpse of the man who is sixth in line to the British throne along with his new Hollywood bride.

Also on scene for the huge event are security barriers and a heavy police presence. Officers armed with semi-automatic weapons and sniffer dogs are patrolling the streets, while other security personnel are on nearby roofs, scanning the scene.

On the grounds of St. George's Chapel, a crowd of 2,640 charity volunteers, war veterans, and other members of the public specially invited by Prince Harry and his bride have gathered to get as close to a front-row view of the event as they can get.

When the ceremony begins at noon local time (7 a.m. ET), Markle will be breaking new ground by walking down most of the aisle of St. George's Chapel.

She will arrive at the church with her mother, Doria Ragland, and then begin the march down the aisle accompanied by six young bridesmaids and four pageboys. Only when she reaches the quire of the 15th century chapel will she be joined by her father-in-law-to-be, Prince Charles, who will offer a supporting elbow.

Among those page boys and bridesmaids will be 7-year-old Brian and John Mulroney and four-year-old Ivy Mulroney, the children of Canadians Jessica and Ben Mulroney. Jessica is a fashion stylist and close friend to Markle, while Ben is co-host of CTV's "Your Morning" and anchor at "Etalk."

Markle's father, Thomas Markle, had been expected to walk his daughter down the aisle, but Kensington Palace announced Friday that he would be unable to attend the nuptials, due to illness. So Markle has chosen to walk most of the way herself.

Also in attendance, of course, will be Harry’s 92-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. His attendance had been in question, since the 96-year-old has largely retired from public duties and has been out of the public eye in recent weeks.

The service will be led by the Dean of Windsor bishop David Conner and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Michael Bruce Curry, the American presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, will deliver the address.

Shortly before the wedding began, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II has decided to make Prince Harry the new Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Markle will become the Duchess of Sussex.

With files from The Associated Press