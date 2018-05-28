

CTVNews.ca Staff





The rumour mills are buzzing that Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are planning to honeymoon – or may already be honeymooning -- at a luxury cabin in Jasper, Alta.

TMZ is reporting that the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be staying at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge for their post-wedding getaway, and have booked the historic 6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin.

The public relations department at Fairmont is refusing to confirm the rumours of course, saying they “are not at liberty to discuss or disclose any personal or confidential information with respect to guests or colleagues due to privacy policies.”

But the gossip site says the Jasper resort is making arrangements to provide the couple with “gear and goodies” it doesn't normally keep on hand.

The Outlook Cabin where the couple might stay is a multi-room, log cabin that was built in 1930. Though it was mostly destroyed by fire in 2000, it was recently rebuilt using the original floor plans.

It now boasts six bedrooms and 6 ensuite bathrooms, two stone fireplaces, an enclosed conservatory, a large terrace with barbeque, and a full kitchen. Of course, there is no need to cook for those who don’t want to, as private catering is available.

King George VI and the Queen Mother stayed at the Jasper Park Lodge in 1939, when it was owned by Canadian National Railways Hotels, also choosing the Outlook Cabin for their accommodations. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip stayed at the cabin in 2005 during their visit to celebrate Alberta’s 100th anniversary, prompting the hotel to dub the cabin the “Royals Retreat.”

Kensington Palace will not confirm where the Royal couple will be taking their honeymoon. Meanwhile etalk’s Lainey Lui says while the rumours are great publicity for Jasper Park Lodge, she’s a bit skeptical about the report.

“Here’s the thing: It doesn’t sound like they’re there yet, and the minute these things get leaked, usually it becomes a no-go, for security reasons,” she told CTV News Channel on Monday.

She says in the days leading up to the wedding, there was talk that the couple would honeymoon in Namibia, Botswana, or elsewhere in Africa.

“For what it’s worth, I heard they left last Thursday and went to Zambia and are going to be hopping around the continent,” Lui said.

If the couple does choose Jasper, they will be treated to stunning views. The Jasper Park Lodge was built on the shores of Lac Beauvert, a turquoise, glacial-fed lake, in the 1920s. After a fire in 1952 destroyed the original main lodge, it was rebuilt the following year, and several new cabins and a premium spa have been added in recent years.

The lodge also features a legendary golf course designed in the 1920s by Canadian golf architect Stanley Thompson. Each hole of the par-71 course offers a different vista of snow-capped mountains, as well as lakes and fields. Elk are common on the grounds, and black bears have been spotted many times as well.