The Queen was a 'shining example' of female leadership, says Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the loss Queen Elizabeth II and the "legacy" she has left behind, describing her husband's grandmother as "the most shining example" of female leadership.
In an interview published Wednesday by Variety, Meghan spoke of the "deep gratitude" she felt to have spent time with the late monarch, who died last month at the age of 96.
The duchess had been due to be honoured in the 2022 class of Variety's Power of Women for both her philanthropic and creative work -- including the podcast she hosts, "Archetypes." The original interview was conducted ahead of that, but the duchess spoke with the magazine again following the Queen's death.
The duchess, who posed for a series of pictures with the magazine, spoke of the "outpouring of love and support" she's witnessed.
"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his [Harry's] grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like," she said.
"I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband'." The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, died last year at the age of 99.
Recalling fondly her first official engagement with the Queen, Meghan told the magazine she "had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."
When asked how the family was processing the loss, she responded: "In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we've been building toward. We're also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January 2020 that they were stepping back as working members of the royal family, moving to North America soon afterward.
Meghan spoke about the couple's life in California, sharing details about what it's like to work from home and their penchant for fast food.
"My husband's favorite is In-N-Out. There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order," she said.
When asked what the biggest misconceptions about herself are, the duchess replied: "I think that what happens, looking in from the outside, when there is this much noise, is that you become dehumanized. But if you remember that someone is a human being, then you don't treat them, talk about them, look at them the same way."
She went on to say that she hoped her "Archetypes" podcast would allow people to see that she is a "real person" who "laughs and asks questions and approaches things with curiosity."
Meghan also ruled out a return to her career as an actor, saying: "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
A person suspected of fatally stabbing a Burnaby RCMP officer is being charged with first-degree murder.
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
TREND LINE | Most Canadians likely to keep wearing a mask on planes and trains, despite loosened travel restrictions: Nanos
Most Canadians say they are likely or somewhat likely to continue wearing a mask while travelling by plane, even after the federal government made face coverings optional, recent survey data from Nanos Research shows.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
The ex-chair of Ottawa's police board says pressure from the public, city hall and within the police service ultimately led to former chief Peter Sloly's resignation at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege
A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
Canada's hotter-than-expected inflation reading sets stage for another rate hike
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
A person suspected of fatally stabbing a Burnaby RCMP officer is being charged with first-degree murder.
-
Canada's hotter-than-expected inflation reading sets stage for another rate hike
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
-
Canada not equipped to handle rising rates of dementia: report
Canada is not prepared to handle rising rates of dementia as its population ages, according to a new study by the national seniors’ advocacy organization CanAge.
-
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
World
-
WHO advises using 1 dose of cholera vaccine due to shortage
The World Health Organization and its partners are recommending that countries temporarily switch to using a single dose of the cholera vaccine instead of two due to a supply shortage as outbreaks of the water-borne disease surge globally.
-
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege
A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
-
Minister departs U.K. gov't in new blow to embattled Liz Truss
British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as 'a fighter and not a quitter' Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.
-
Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.
-
The Queen was a 'shining example' of female leadership, says Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the 'legacy' she has left behind, describing her husband's grandmother as 'the most shining example' of female leadership.
-
North fires more shells toward inter-Korean sea buffer zone
North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells toward the sea Wednesday in response to South Korean live-firing drills at border areas as the rivals accuse each other of dialing up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with weapons tests.
Politics
-
Governments weren't always working in tandem during 'Freedom Convoy': Trudeau
Different levels of government involved in trying to bring an end to the mass demonstrations in Ottawa and several border crossings last winter were not always on the same page, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Wednesday.
-
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to skip Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has declined an invitation to attend the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner on Saturday night, an event that was on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
-
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Health
-
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Canada not equipped to handle rising rates of dementia: report
Canada is not prepared to handle rising rates of dementia as its population ages, according to a new study by the national seniors’ advocacy organization CanAge.
Sci-Tech
-
Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have shaped our immunity
Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that may have helped them survive the Black Death make us more susceptible to certain diseases today.
-
How to catch the Orionid meteor shower as it peaks Friday
With the Orionid meteor shower expected to peak on Friday, here are some viewing tips for catching a glance at the light show.
-
Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell
A new study finds that some people really are "mosquito magnets" and it probably has to do with the way they smell.
Entertainment
-
N.O.R.E. apologizes to George Floyd's family for Kanye West's comments
N.O.R.E., co-host of 'Drink Champs,' is expressing regret over allowing Kanye West to make controversial comments during the podcast.
-
Matthew Perry describes his battle with addiction in his new memoir
Matthew Perry has written a memoir called 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,' which is set for release on Nov. 1. In it, he tells the story of his life and addictions, saying he's finally in a place to talk about it.
-
Case vs. Paul Haggis joins month of Hollywood 'MeToo' trials
Jurors got their first look Wednesday at a lawsuit that pits Oscar-winning moviemaker Paul Haggis against a publicist who alleges that he raped her, the latest in a lineup of MeToo-era trials involving Hollywood figures this fall.
Business
-
Canada's hotter-than-expected inflation reading sets stage for another rate hike
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
Global markets mixed after Wall St bounce on strong profits
Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports.
-
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Lifestyle
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
-
New Brunswick figure skaters prove age is just a number with recent medal wins
Two Fredericton figure skaters recently took part in an international competition and, at ages 51 and 65, took home medals.
-
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
Sports
-
U.S. figure skaters still await medals from Beijing Games
Every once in a while, Nathan Chen and the rest of the American figure skaters who finished second in the team event at the Beijing Olympics will get on a group chat and catch up on everything happening in their lives. Things that aren't happening, too, like a medal ceremony for the Winter Games.
-
Toronto Raptors set to tip new season off against Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena
The Toronto Raptors welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Scotiabank Arena for their regular-season opener tonight.
-
Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan
The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year.
Autos
-
BMW investing US$1.7B in S. Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest US$1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional US$700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.