The Queen’s death raises an important question about the Koh-i-Noor Diamond, experts say
Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, ending her seven-decade run as the U.K.’s longest monarch, has launched a period of shock and mourning around the world.
But it has also reminded many of the Monarchy’s dark colonial past, with several present-day symbols coming under debate.
For example, shortly after the Queen’s death was announced, the word "Kohinoor" started trending on Indian Twitter.
This was a reference to the Koh-i-Noor Diamond, considered the world’s most expensive, which can be found on display in the Tower of London, set in the Queen Mother's crown.
The 105-carat diamond has a controversial past. For many South Asians, its loss represents the subjugation of India under British colonial rule, and its return is considered partial restitution for decades of economic exploitation.
Many users on Twitter called upon the British government to return the diamond, with several questions raised about the future of the Koh-i-Noor when King Charles III takes over the throne.
“The only difference (her death) could cause would be a political one,” Randall Hanson, the director of the global migration lab at the University of Toronto, told CTVNews.ca on Friday.
“King Charles inheriting the throne might have an effect on the robustness with which the Indian government could make the argument (for a return).
“But legally, (her death) makes absolutely no difference because the decision won't be made by the King but by the British government.”
The Koh-i-Noor will remain as the Royal Family’s property. Camilla, King Charles’ wife, will reportedly inherit the crown with the Koh-i-Noor.
But a more relevant question, according to Ritu Birla, an associate professor in the department of history at The University of Toronto, is whether reparations can be made for the conquest, which may amount to the symbolic value of the diamond.
“People are also making arguments more broadly about reparations to the Indigenous context, for example,” she told CTVNews.ca on Friday.
“So, this is a particular object, that has obviously great material as well as symbolic value, opens up bigger questions about whether there is, there can ever be, adequate compensation for the violence of colonial conquests.”
India isn’t the first country to ask the U.K. back for an artifact back. In 2020, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni urged that 2,500-year-old Parthenon Sculptures should be returned to Greece from the British Museum.
The marble sculptures have been in controversy for more than three decades, with Greece making several requests over almost just as long for a return to its original location.
In 2022, the British Museum proposed a partnership that could potentially see the sculptures returned to the country, though the terms still remain unclear.
Still, the museum’s willingness to negotiate is a positive sign for Birla.
“If Greece can accomplish that, then there is a leg to stand on (for other countries),” Birla told CTVNews.ca.
The Indian government hasn’t previously taken formal action to attempt to bring the Koh-i-Noor back. In 2016, a rights group petitioned the court to order the Indian government to bring back the diamond.
While initially saying that the diamond shouldn’t have to be returned as it is “neither stolen nor forcibly taken by British rulers,” the Indian government reversed its stance and said it would work to bring the artifact back.
During a 2010 visit to India, British prime minister David Cameron told local media that the diamond would stay in Britain.
"If you say yes to one (request), you suddenly find the British Museum would be empty," Cameron said.
"I'm afraid it's going to have to stay put."
With files from Associated Press
